Tinubu to host 126 nations at World PR Forum in Abuja

Key points

Tinubu named Chief Host of 2026 World PR Forum.

Over 126 countries expected to attend global event in Abuja.

Forum to focus on “Responsible Communication” as global agenda.

Main story



President Bola Tinubu has been named Chief Host of the 2026 World Public Relations Forum, scheduled to hold from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21 in Abuja, with participation from over 126 countries.

The announcement was made by Justin Green, President of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, in a statement issued by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Green disclosed that Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia, would deliver the keynote address at the forum themed “Responsible Communication, the Voice of the World.”

He added that top global figures, including Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, and Samuel Heath, would participate as speakers.

The issues

Stakeholders say the forum comes at a time when responsible communication is increasingly critical in addressing global challenges such as misinformation, governance, and sustainable development.

There are also growing calls to recognise responsible communication as a key development priority globally.

What’s being said

Green said the participation of African leaders signals the continent’s readiness to host a world-class event.

“The theme resonates with our long quest for the inclusion of Responsible Communication as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal,” he said.

President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Ike Neliaku, said the institute was collaborating with the African Public Relations Association and other bodies to deliver a distinctive and impactful forum.

What’s next

Organisers are expected to intensify preparations ahead of the November event, focusing on stakeholder engagement, logistics, and global participation.

The forum is also expected to advance conversations around responsible communication as a global development priority.

Bottom line

With participation from over 126 countries, the 2026 World PR Forum positions Nigeria at the centre of global discourse on responsible communication and strategic public relations.