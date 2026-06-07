MTN launches transparency initiative to address data depletion concerns

Key points

MTN Nigeria has invited the public to audit its network infrastructure and billing systems to address ongoing complaints regarding rapid data exhaustion.

The “Data on Trial” campaign serves as a collaborative platform for subscribers to identify potential systemic faults or areas where customer education is needed.

Technical experts attribute perceived data drainage to high-definition content, background application activity, and the increased bandwidth requirements of 4G and 5G networks.

The company maintains that its billing frameworks comply with global industry standards and undergo regular validation by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Network quality is frequently hampered by external threats, including hundreds of recorded incidents of infrastructure vandalism and accidental fiber cuts.

Main Story

In a move to restore subscriber confidence, MTN Nigeria has launched a comprehensive public review of its data billing processes and network operations.

Tobe Okigbo, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, announced the “Data on Trial” initiative at a press conference in Lagos, positioning the program as an opportunity for Nigerians to investigate the technical aspects of network usage. The initiative aims to distinguish between actual technical glitches, misunderstandings of digital service consumption, and gaps in user awareness.

According to Okigbo, the company is mirroring a previous intervention strategy that successfully resolved conflicts regarding unauthorized value-added service deductions by inviting regulatory oversight and implementing corrective measures. The upcoming interactive session will be broadcast live to ensure nationwide participation.

Providing technical context, Mike Ndukwe, the General Manager of Network Quality, refuted allegations that the company intentionally deducts data. He illustrated how modern digital habits—such as streaming high-definition video, allowing cloud synchronization, and enabling background app updates—can exponentially increase data consumption without a user’s explicit action.

Ndukwe emphasized that while 4G and 5G networks offer superior speeds, they also deliver richer, more data-intensive content. He clarified that because billing systems and personal devices often measure data transmission at different points, discrepancies may appear. To ensure integrity, MTN’s charging mechanisms are subject to consistent audits by both independent assessors and the industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Network availability also took center stage, as General Manager of Network Services, Asura Mshelia, detailed the complexities of maintaining stable connectivity. Service delivery relies on a fragile web of base stations, fiber optics, and gateways, all of which are susceptible to congestion and equipment failure.

Mshelia highlighted that criminal attacks, including the theft of batteries, generators, and solar components—along with construction-related fiber cuts, remain the primary drivers of service instability. He called on the public to assist in safeguarding telecommunications assets, noting that protecting this infrastructure is essential for reliable service delivery.

The Issues

Resolving the technical disparity between user-side data tracking and carrier-side billing metrics.

Mitigating the impact of high-bandwidth digital activities on consumer data balances.

Combating the recurring theft and destruction of critical network components that cause widespread service outages.

What’s Being Said

Encouraging direct public engagement to diagnose network concerns, Tobe Okigbo stated: “We want Nigerians to tell us what is wrong, ask questions and help us identify issues so that we can collectively find solutions,”.

What’s Next

MTN will hold a live-streamed public forum to answer subscriber questions and demonstrate billing operations.

Engineering teams will continue to provide guidelines to help users optimize device settings and manage background data usage.

The company will maintain collaboration with regulatory bodies to conduct periodic audits of charging platforms to ensure transparency.

Bottom Line

MTN Nigeria is exposing its billing and network systems to public scrutiny to dispel myths about data depletion, while simultaneously highlighting that 4G/5G technology habits and persistent infrastructure vandalism are the true culprits behind user dissatisfaction.