NCS, NACCIMA Collaborate To Drive Easier Trade Processes

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen collaboration with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to boost trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border management.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, gave the assurance when he hosted NACCIMA’s newly elected National President, Jani Ibrahim, and his team at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja.

Adeniyi said collaboration remains central to his administration’s reform agenda. “Revenue and security are important, but to succeed in both, we must also strengthen trade facilitation. In that spirit, we will dedicate special desks for your members to resolve issues regarding the implementation of our processes,” he stated.

In response, Ibrahim congratulated Adeniyi on his election as Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation Council and praised President Bola Tinubu for extending his tenure, describing both developments as recognition of his transformational reforms.

He commended initiatives such as the Authorised Economic Operator programme, deployment of the indigenous digital platform B’odogwu, Time-Release Studies, and enhancements to the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report, which he said are already reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and cargo dwell time.

Ibrahim further proposed the creation of a Joint Technical Facilitation Committee comprising NCS and NACCIMA representatives to enable regular consultations and track measurable progress.

According to him, such cooperation would lower the cost of doing business and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).