Kano Manufacturers Eye Direct Power Supply Deal With NDPHC

Manufacturers in Kano State have expressed readiness to bypass electricity distribution companies and purchase power directly from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), citing worsening supply challenges that continue to cripple industrial operations in the state.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, pledged the company’s willingness to support the manufacturers under Nigeria’s eligible customer framework, which allows large consumers to buy electricity directly from generation companies.

Adighije gave the assurance while receiving a 20-member delegation from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kano Branch, at the company’s headquarters.

“We are committed to partnering with the manufacturing sector to drive industrial growth, create jobs, and enhance socio-economic development. Within the provisions of the eligible customer framework, we are ready to work with MAN in Kano to make this happen,” she said in a statement issued on Sunday.

NDPHC noted that the arrangement would help unlock industrial growth in Kano by providing more reliable electricity supply to manufacturers while easing dependence on distribution companies.