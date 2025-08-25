Corps Member Assaulted In Anambra As Govt Fires Vigilante Operatives

A female corps member, Jennifer Edema Elohor, was brutally assaulted by operatives of a local vigilante group in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for reform.

The incident occurred on July 23, 2025, when operatives of the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, also known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi, stormed an NYSC lodge and accused corps members of engaging in internet fraud. Despite Elohor’s NYSC identification, she was beaten, stripped, and humiliated. A viral video released on August 19 by the Haven 360 Foundation showed her bloodied and pleading for mercy while the vigilantes fired shots in the air.

Following public uproar, the Anambra State Government on August 20 dismissed eight vigilante operatives allegedly involved in the attack. Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, described them as “bad eggs” acting outside their mandate. He said the state had taken responsibility for Elohor’s medical treatment, replaced her damaged belongings, and issued a formal apology to her family and the NYSC.

Police spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the operatives had been detained and would face prosecution, though investigations had been slowed by Elohor’s temporary absence from the state.

The NYSC condemned the assault as “outrageous” and said its preliminary findings showed no evidence of illegal activity at the lodge. “We are working with security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” the scheme stated.

Anambra First Lady, Dr. Nonye Soludo, also reached out to Elohor, pledging support. However, human rights lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor called the attack a “national shame,” urging the establishment of an independent oversight body to regulate vigilante groups.

Public reactions on social media have been intense, with hashtags #JusticeForElohor and #NYSCSafety trending. Politicians, student groups, and rights organizations, including the Nigerian Bar Association and NANS, demanded prosecution, compensation, and stronger protections for corps members.

As of August 21, the Haven 360 Foundation confirmed it was working with Elohor and other victims to seek justice and comprehensive reparation. Rights groups have warned that unless the case is pursued to conclusion, it risks being “swept under the carpet.”

The assault has reignited debate over the safety of corps members nationwide and the unregulated activities of state-backed vigilante groups.