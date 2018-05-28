NCC Reiterates Commitment to Consumer Protection Against Exploitation

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has re-emphasised the commission’s desire to protect the consumers against exploitation by telecoms service providers.

He said this at the 38th edition of the Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM) held in Zaria, saying that the consumer remains the King in the palace of market.

Speaking through Mr. Ismail Adedigba, Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau he stated that the Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM) was designed by the NCC to show that the consumer is the king in the market palace who must be accorded certain rights.

According to him, “I want to emphasis that our focus on consumers did not end with 2017 as the Year of Telecom Consumer. In fact, it has just begun as the commission is not in any way winding down on our avowed commitment to serve the consumers better in all fronts as consumers remains that the king of the industry.”

The Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, who was represented by her deputy, Mr. Ismail Adedigba, in her opening remarks, said the forum seeks to educate telecoms consumers and other stakeholders on contemporary issues generating interest in the industry and also serve as feedback mechanism for the commission in making regulatory interventions for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“The forum seeks to educate telecoms consumers and other stakeholders on contemporary issues generating interest in the industry and also serve as a feedback mechanism for the commission in making regulatory interventions for the benefit of consumers and the service providers as well as the industry as a whole,” she stated.

“The theme for discourse today is ‘Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumer Protection.’ The topic was carefully chosen to reflect one of the cardinal objectives of the NCC of ensuring the protection of telecoms consumers from market exploitation and empowering them to make rational informed decisions when making choices of services “

She stated that in order for telecoms consumers to be protected, informed and educated (PIE mandate), the commission had developed series of initiatives to empower the consumer with the right information.