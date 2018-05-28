Media | Invitation for Expression of Interest for the Development of Radio Television and Bulk SMS Campaign Services

Overview

SOCIETY FOR FAMILY HEALTH (SFH). NIGERIA

Society for Family Health (SFH) was incorporated in 1985 and is one of the foremost Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), that provide support to the Nigerian Government in key areas of public health HIV&AIDS prevention. family planning and maternal & child health (malaria, water and sanitation, and diarrhoea control). SFH works with the media to promote behaviour charge and healthy Lifestyles.

The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) has approved the funding of malaria interventions in 13 States of Nigeria. These States include Adamawa, Delta. Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Taraba and Yobe. The interventions approved for implementation include malaria case management, vector control and Social and Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC).

SFH has been appointed Sub- Recipient to implement SBCC strategies in the 13 States and Long Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN) mass replacement campaigns to Jigawa, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna and Kano States. SFH intends to engage the service of one (1) media agency, this retainership will be for two (2) years with an option of one (1) year renewal

Objectives of service:

To manage the development, media planning and buying of SFH mass media campaigns on radio and television (TV) across the 13 States.

Specific Activities

Propose a creatively strategic media plan for each campaign. Each must be accompanied by a justification for buying into each/various stations based on research, Language, and reach

Develop (6 radio &4 television scenarios) and produce (4 radio and 2 television) radio and TV spots us Hausa. Yoruba and Pidgin languages

Negotiate volume discounts with the various stations and to break campaign on SFH s behalf

Submit detailed monthly reports which should be reconciled by the media monitoring report for each month. Each monthly report will have a summary (narrative) and an excel sheet showing what was exposed at a glance. The report should also contain information on the progress of all campaigns bring aired, challenges during the airing of the campaigns, anecdotes and comments by the media stations (if any) as well as any useful or interesting Information concerning the campaigns

Monthly report for bulk SMS should have an excel sheet showing number of messages exposed, number of SMS sent and number of SMS delivered.

Supply media landscape reports every quarter capturing developments in the media (new media vehicles, trends in popularity and reach, etc.)

Ensure prompt payments to media houses (within one month) after reviewing media monitoring reports

Send in a comprehensive investment report at the end of each campaign circle showing compliance level and plans for plough back.

Design, deploy and manage bulk SMS communication messages to target audiences across the 13 States, in Hausa, Yoruba, English and Pidgin languages

Design a platform that will allow SFH to upload phone numbers in each of the 13 States.

A: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for consideration interested organisations must provide the following details

(1) Profile of the Organization, Certificate of incorporation, Management structure and Board Membership

(2) Evidence of financial management systems (i.e. audited financial statement for 2015 and 2016

(3) Evidence of previous media buying services carried out (e.g media buying contracts);

(4) Evidence of the availability of qualified personnel for carrying out media buying services.

(5) Evidence of VAT registration and proof of remittances and/or tax exemption certificate

(6) Evidence of up to date tax compliance (i.e. Tax Clearance/ Exemptions Certificated Remittance).

(7) Evidence of Compliance with the Provision of the Pension Refor Act 2004 ( Certificate of PENCOM Registration and most recent remittance

Note: Bidders employing or having in their management structure SFH staff member and family, Catholic Relief Service (CRS) staff member and family, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) Staff Members and Family, the Global Fund Local Funding Agent and their family, are exempted from participating in this bid.

(B) Evaluation and Selection of the media agency:

(1) A technical panel will be constituted to review the EoI and shorthlist Applicants to proceed to the next stage of Request for Proposals (RFP) based on the criteria listed above

(2) At this stage, a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ qualifier will be used to rate all the points above and only bidders with an ALL yes qualifier, to the abve listed criteria will proceed to the next stage.

(3) Only companies that satisfy the Pre-qualification requirements will be contacted with Requests for Proposal (RFsP) document.

(4) This advertisement shall not be construed as a commitment on the part of SFH to appoint any organization nor shall it entitle any organisation to claim any indemnity from SFH

(5) All costs incurred by bidders as a result of this process and any subsequent request for Information shall be borne by the bidding Organizations. This would include any costs incurred durin functional demonstration and subsequent meeting and negotiations.

(6) This publication can also be found on the following website www.sfhnigeria.org

(7) The modification or withdrawal of bids/proposals shall be allowed if the request is received prior to the bid closing time. Modification or withdrawal requests must be made in writing and signed by an authorized signatory of the bidder. Telephone requests shall not be considered (the bid withdrawal replacement template can be found on SFH website).

(8) The modification or withdrawal of a bid does not disqualify a bidder from submitting another bid on the same tender, as long as the bid is received prior to the closing date. Modification a withdrawal requests received after the closing tame mil not be allowed.

Interested bidders are welcome to visit the SFH website (www.sfhnigeria.org ) for clarification, enquiries or general information sourcing. This can be done by clicking on the banner link (GFMal-Mass-Media) on the home page of the website. Such information should be requested not later than 5days (i.e not later than 1st of June 2018). Bidders are informed that all clarification will not be sent to the bidders requesting but shall be published on the SFH website. All responses to request for clarification shall be posted SFH website for all bidders to access and the responses to your clarifications will be placed on the website within 48 Hours

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS/CLOSING DATE

The code MMED/GFMAL/NFM-18 should be boldly written on the top right corner of the Pre-Qualification submission envelope. Name of Organization tendering should also be clearly written on the rear of the envelope. Failure to do this will lead to disqualification.

The sealed envelope containing two hard copies of the submission should be addressed to the following:

The Head, Procurement Division,

Society for Family Health (SFH)

8 Port-Harcourt Crescent

Area 11, Garki, Abuja

Note: The closing date for receiving the applications is 8th of June 2018 (i.e 10 working days from the day of this publication). Any application received after the stipulated Ten (10) working days will not be accepted.