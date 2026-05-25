NECA says right to strike remains subject to national laws and legal frameworks

Keypoints

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association stated that the right to strike remains subject to national laws and industrial relations frameworks.

Operational guidelines follow an International Court of Justice advisory opinion delivered on Thursday, May 21 regarding global labor conventions.

Executive reviews confirmed the court recognized strike rights under International Labour Organisation Convention No. 87 on freedom of association.

Comprehensive legal analysis established that the advisory opinion does not override domestic legislation regulating industrial disputes in Nigeria.

Employer representatives are preparing for the November 2026 session of the ILO Governing Body to continue structural policy discussions.

Main Story

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) says the right to strike remains subject to national laws and industrial relations frameworks.

Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, NECA Director-General, stated this in Lagos while reacting to the International Court of Justice advisory opinion delivered on Thursday, May 21.

Oyerinde, also a member of the International Labour Organisation Governing Body, said the ICJ recognised strike rights under ILO Convention No. 87.

He, however, said the court maintained that such rights remained subject to national laws governing labour and industrial relations matters. NECA acknowledged the opinion affirming that strike rights were protected under Convention No. 87 on freedom of association and workers’ organisation.

To evaluate the intermediate reach of the global ruling, the Director-General said the ICJ did not define the content, scope or conditions for exercising strike rights in member states.

According to him, the advisory opinion does not override domestic legislation regulating labour relations and industrial disputes in Nigeria.

Oyerinde said the right to strike was deliberately excluded during the drafting of Convention No. 87 in 1948, noting that historical ILO records and dissenting opinions by some ICJ judges supported concerns about expanded supervisory interpretations beyond treaty provisions.

He reaffirmed NECA’s commitment to social dialogue and tripartism in resolving labour disputes through consensus-building rather than judicial intervention.

Furthermore, Oyerinde said strike actions should be balanced with employers’ rights, protection of essential services, national security and economic stability.

According to him, Collective Bargaining Agreements, memoranda of understanding and negotiated frameworks should remain central to industrial relations.

Looking ahead to future multilateral engagements, Oyerinde said NECA was preparing for the November 2026 session of the ILO Governing Body, where discussions would continue, adding that the association remained committed to supporting the Federal Government in promoting industrial harmony through mediation and grievance resolution rather than prolonged strikes.

The Issues

Maintaining national legislative sovereignty when international courts deliver sweeping advisory opinions on worker rights.

Balancing the disruptive impact of localized strike actions against the preservation of essential services and national economic stability.

Preventing expansive institutional interpretations of decades-old global treaties from overriding active domestic labor statutes.

What’s Being Said

NECA Director-General Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde defended domestic legislative authority, stating that “The advisory opinion should not be interpreted as replacing national legal frameworks governing labour relations.”

Asserting jurisdictional independence over local disputes, he added that “Nigeria retains sovereignty to define the limits and modalities of industrial action within the provisions of its laws.”

Policy briefs concluded that the association “remained committed to supporting the Federal Government in promoting industrial harmony through mediation and grievance resolution rather than prolonged strikes”.

What’s Next

Labor relations experts at NECA will review existing Collective Bargaining Agreements to ensure alignment with active domestic legislation.

Legal committees will draft briefing papers analyzing the dissenting opinions of the ICJ judges for regional employer networks.

Delegation members will finalize their policy positions ahead of the upcoming November 2026 session of the ILO Governing Body.

Bottom Line

Affirming that an International Court of Justice advisory opinion cannot override domestic labor laws or national sovereignty, NECA has urged Nigerian workplaces to prioritize local Collective Bargaining Agreements and social dialogue over judicial interventions ahead of the November 2026 ILO Governing Body session.