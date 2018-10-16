NBS: Price of Cooking Gas,Kerosene Increased in September

The National Bureau of Statistics, said the average cost of refilling a five kilogramme cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N2,107 from N2,054 recorded in August, while the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N297.28 in September from N288.75 recorded in August.

The bureau disclosed this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas)/National Household Kerosene Price Watch’’ (September 2018) report on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said the price for refilling a five kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 2.60 per cent month on month and 10.26 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price for refilling a five kg cylinder for cooking gas are Bauchi (N2,400.00), Borno (N2,440.00) and Gombe (N2,487.50).

It said states with the lowest average price for refilling a five kg cylinder for cooking gas were Abuja and Ebonyi (N1,900.00), Enugu (N1,865.45) and Kaduna (N1,800.00).

Meanwhile, the bureau said the price of Kerosene increased by 2.95 per cent month-on-month and 12.40 per cent year-on-year.

It named states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene to include Abuja (N350.00), Niger (N337.88), and Enugu (N344.67).

It said the states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Borno (N250.00), Abia and Kogi (N241.67) and Kwara (N235.28).