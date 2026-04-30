NNPC completes technically complex River Niger crossing for OB3 gas pipeline

Key Points

NNPC Limited has successfully completed the River Niger crossing of the 130-kilometre Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline.

The project was executed approximately two kilometres beneath the riverbed using advanced Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) technology.

The OB3 pipeline has a capacity of two billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas daily, linking the Eastern and Western gas networks.

Group CEO Bashir Ojulari described the milestone as a critical link for enhancing domestic gas utilization and industrial growth.

The completion physically interconnects Nigeria’s gas-producing regions with the rest of the country and the Northern corridor via the AKK pipeline.

Main Story

NNPC Limited has reached a definitive milestone in the expansion of Nigeria’s national gas transmission network with the successful completion of the River Niger crossing for the OB3 pipeline.

The project, executed by the NNPC project team in collaboration with PCE Nig. Limited, involved a technically demanding Horizontal Directional Drilling operation beneath the riverbed.

This achievement marks the final major hurdle for the 130-kilometre pipeline, which is designed to serve as a strategic backbone for the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bashir Ojulari, noted that the success of this crossing draws from the engineering excellence established during the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) river crossing in June 2025.

By traversing one of the most challenging sections of the Niger Delta environment, NNPC has unlocked the full potential of a network capable of transporting 2bscf of gas per day. This interconnection is expected to stabilize power generation and accelerate industrial development across the country.

The Issues

Traversing the Niger Delta environment required innovative engineering and rigorous project governance to manage the complexity of drilling two kilometres beneath the riverbed.

The completion is a vital component in meeting the Federal Government’s target of 12bscf of gas production per day by 2030.

By linking the Eastern and Western networks, the pipeline addresses long-standing gaps in gas supply reliability for domestic and industrial consumers.

The project underpins President Tinubu’s Gas-to-Prosperity agenda, aiming to translate natural resources into a better standard of living through improved energy security.

What’s Being Said

“The technically complex crossing was delivered by the NNPC project team using advanced Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) technology.” — Bashir Ojulari, GCEO, NNPC Limited

“This achievement is not incidental. It is the result of deliberately leveraging and upscaling our AKK engineering and execution excellence.” — Bashir Ojulari, GCEO, NNPC Limited

“The successful River Niger Crossing ensures that Nigeria’s gas-producing regions are now physically interconnected with the rest of the country.” — News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Report

What’s Next

Final commissioning activities for the 130-kilometre OB3 pipeline to commence full-scale gas transmission.

Integration of the OB3 Eastern-Western link with the Northern corridor via the existing AKK pipeline infrastructure.

Increased gas supply to power plants and industrial hubs to support national economic development goals.

Continued collaboration between NNPC Limited and private partners to meet the 2030 oil and gas production growth targets.

Bottom Line

Strategic Interconnection. The completion of the OB3 River Niger crossing creates a unified national gas grid, providing the high-capacity infrastructure needed to fuel Nigeria’s industrialization and long-term energy security.