German Prosecutors Fine Audi €800 Million Over Diesel Emission Violations

Car maker Audi has been fined €800m (£702m) by a public prosecutor in Germany over diesel emissions.

The company admitted responsibility for failings in certain V6 and V8 engines, and said it accepted the fine and will not log an appeal against it.

According to Audi, the affected vehicles were advertised and sold to customers “worldwide”, in a period running from 2004 until 2018.

“Considering these special items the Audi Group will significantly undercut major financial key performance indicators forecasted for the fiscal year 2018,” Audi said in a regulatory statement.

The manufacturer’s parent company Volkswagen said its earnings will also be affected.

“Considering these special items the Audi Group will significantly undercut major financial key performance indicators forecasted for the fiscal year 2018,” Audi said in a regulatory statement.

The manufacturer’s parent company Volkswagen said its earnings will also be affected.

Audi halted V6 deliveries earlier this year after informing German authorities of irregularities in emissions systems.

The recent round of emissions-related failings follows the global emissions test cheating scandal that Volkswagen became embroiled in three years ago, after it emerged that the carmaker had cheated tests on diesel vehicles in the US and Europe.