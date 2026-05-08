NBA NEC warns Wike against threats to seal premises over PDP disputes

Key points

The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association has cautioned FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over alleged threats linked to internal PDP disputes.

NBA NEC said no public office holder has unilateral powers to seal private premises without lawful procedures and judicial authorisation.

The council warned that statements suggesting extra-legal actions could undermine constitutional democracy and public trust in institutions.

Main story

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association has cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against comments suggesting the sealing of premises linked to internal disputes within the Peoples Democratic Party.

The resolution was adopted during the NEC meeting of the association held in Awka, where members reviewed the report of the NBA President and expressed concern over public statements attributed to the minister.

According to the council, the statements allegedly indicated that any faction of the PDP operating a separate secretariat or maintaining bank accounts outside the recognised party structure could have such premises sealed.

NBA NEC stressed that while political parties are entitled to manage internal disagreements, such disputes must be resolved strictly within the framework of the law and through constitutionally recognised institutions.

The council maintained that no government official possesses unilateral authority to seal private premises, organisations or institutions except through due legal processes, judicial approval and clearly established statutory powers.

The issues

The development highlights growing concerns over executive powers, political tensions and the protection of constitutional rights in Nigeria’s democratic system.

Legal experts and civil society groups have repeatedly emphasised the importance of due process and judicial oversight in matters involving enforcement actions against private institutions or political organisations.

The controversy also reflects the ongoing internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party, which has continued to generate political and legal disputes among rival factions.

What’s being said

The Nigerian Bar Association warned that public statements capable of conveying threats of extra-legal action or executive overreach could weaken constitutional governance and erode public confidence in democratic institutions.

The council urged Nyesom Wike and other public office holders to exercise restraint in both conduct and public communication while remaining guided by the Constitution, the rule of law and democratic accountability.

What’s next

Political observers expect further reactions from stakeholders within the Peoples Democratic Party and the Federal Capital Territory Administration over the controversy.

The situation may also intensify discussions around constitutional limits on executive powers and the role of legal institutions in safeguarding democratic processes.

Bottom line

The NBA’s intervention underscores the importance of due process, judicial oversight and constitutional governance in addressing political disputes, warning against actions or statements that may be perceived as executive intimidation or abuse of power.