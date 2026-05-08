Underwater oil leak at OML 29 pollutes Nembe and Brass LGAs

Keypoints

Residents of Ikensi and Okpoama communities reported an underwater crude oil pipeline leak at the OML 29 oilfield on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The leakage was discovered at approximately 6:45 am, with crude oil actively discharging into surrounding rivers and fishing grounds.

OML 29 is operated by Nembe Exploration and Production Ltd (formerly Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Limited).

Community leaders have raised alarms regarding the total destruction of fishing-based livelihoods and the contamination of drinking water sources.

This incident follows a recent marine vessel spill on the Atlantic coastline that affected Okpoama, Diema, and Twon-Brass.

Main Story

Communities in the Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State are facing a severe environmental crisis following a fresh underwater pipeline leak from the Oil Mining Lease (OML 29) oilfields.

The spill, which was first noticed by residents near Ikensi community early Thursday morning, has led to a steady discharge of crude oil into the regional waterways.

Residents reported that as of late Thursday, no emergency containment or response teams had arrived at the site to stop the flow.

Nembe Exploration and Production Ltd, the operator of the field, has acknowledged the incident through public affairs officials but has yet to issue a comprehensive technical statement.

The leak occurs along a critical infrastructure network that was modified in recent years; the operator previously discarded the Nembe Creek Trunk Line due to frequent vandalism, shifting to an interim plan involving barges and vessels to transport crude.

Community chiefs, including Clarkson Obiakpa and Edwin Otiete-Goli, have called for immediate remediation and accountability, stating that the pollution has devastated the ecosystem upon which thousands of people depend for survival.

The Issues

Underwater leaks are harder to contain and can cause extensive damage to the benthic ecosystem before being fully plugged.

The lack of immediate emergency response has allowed the spill to spread to neighboring fishing settlements, compounding the economic loss.

The operator’s reliance on barges and interim vessel-to-tanker transshipment has been flagged as a recurring source of operational leaks and environmental risk.

What’s Being Said

“The spill was discovered early on Thursday morning around 6:45 am. Crude oil is still flowing into our waterways. No response team has arrived,” said Chief Clarkson Obiakpa of Opu Nembe.

“Our fishing grounds are polluted, and our ecosystem is under serious threat. We call for immediate accountability,” stated community leader Chief Edwin Otiete-Goli.

“An official statement will be sent soon,” confirmed Mr. Tito Joseph, a Public Affairs Official at Nembe Exploration and Production Ltd.

What’s Next

A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) involving regulators, the oil firm, and community representatives is expected to be scheduled to determine the cause and volume of the spill.

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) will likely oversee the containment and remediation efforts once the operator mobilizes to the site.

Communities in Brass and Nembe are expected to file formal claims for compensation once the full extent of the damage to fishing equipment and livelihoods is assessed.

Bottom Line A fresh underwater pipeline leak at OML 29 has left Nembe communities without clean water or fishing grounds, highlighting the ongoing environmental vulnerability of oil-producing regions in Bayelsa State.