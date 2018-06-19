NASD USI Sheds 0.9% in One Week

Transactions on the floor of the NASD OTC Market ended last week in a downward trajectory with the major indices sliding in value.

Consequently, the NASD USI depreciated by 0.9 percent, closing at 660.03 points in contrast to 666.24 points in the previous week.

Likewise, the total market capitalization shed 1 percent during the week, closing lower at N446.65 billion against N450.86 billion in the previous session.

During the week, Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc finished well as its stock closed at N140 against N136 it ended earlier.

Furthermore, Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc closed at N155 in contrast to N150.50k it previously finished, while UBN Property Company Plc settled at N2.50k compared with N1.50k it ended previously.

On the other hand, it was a bad week for Afriland Properties Plc as its stock closed at N3 against N3.20k it was traded in the last session.

Also, Central Securities Clearing System Plc closed the week on a negative note to settle at N11.50k compared with N12.50k it closed earlier.

In addition, Industrial and General Insurance Plc suffered a huge loss after finishing at 7 boko in contrast to 30 kobo it previously closed.