NASD Index Sinks by 1.63% in One Week

Major market metrics on the floor of the National Association of Securities Dealers, NASD, over-the-counter, OTC market, last week, took a deeper dive.

Specifically, the Unlisted Securities Index, USI, depreciated by 1.63 percent as well as its market capitalisation.

While the NASD USI closed at 664.38 points against its previous close of 675.43 points, the market capitalisation ended at N449.61 billion in contrast to N457.08 billion it ended in the last trading session.

The top gainer at the market last week was Afriland Properties Plc, which appreciated 1.59 percent to settle at N3.20k against N3.15k it ended in the previous session.

Conversely, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, which holds its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos today, recorded the highest percentage of loss, 5.66 percent, to finish at N10 in contrast to N10.60k it traded last.

It was followed by Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc, which went down by 3.22 percent to close at N150 against N155 it ended the last time.