NAN and Harde Business School explore multi-level strategic partnership

Key Points

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Harde Business School have initiated talks to collaborate on capacity building and digital learning.

The partnership aims to combine the school’s executive education expertise with the agency’s extensive nationwide media reach.

Harde Business School has trained over 3,000 executives using a model that integrates AI, leadership, and core management skills.

Potential collaboration areas include specialized media training for the school and corporate capacity building for the agency’s staff.

Both organizations plan to formalize the structure of this partnership through a detailed proposal and follow-up meetings.

Main Story

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Harde Business School are discussing a strategic alliance designed to enhance communication expertise and professional development across various sectors.

During a visit to the business school’s Lagos office on Thursday, leaders from both institutions outlined a framework for mutual growth. The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between academic business training and high-level media dissemination.

Dami Oguntunde, CEO of Harde Business School, highlighted the institution’s success in training senior executives from the banking, oil and gas, and telecommunications sectors.

He emphasized a hybrid learning model that pairs self-paced digital platforms with interactive sessions led by industry veterans. In exchange for educational support, the agency intends to leverage its 36-state network to provide the school with increased visibility and credibility through its traditional and digital channels.

The Issues

There is a growing demand for mid-to senior-level executives to master emerging competencies such as Artificial Intelligence and design thinking.

Integrating soft skills like emotional intelligence and public speaking into core business strategy remains a challenge for many corporate leaders.

Educational institutions often struggle to achieve nationwide visibility for their digital campaigns and public engagement efforts.

The partnership must find a balance where academic training and professional media expertise can be exchanged effectively to benefit both ecosystems.

What’s Being Said

“The programme, including emerging modules such as Artificial Intelligence for business leaders, has trained over 3,000 mid-to senior-level executives across industries.” — Mr Dami Oguntunde, CEO, Harde Business School

“NAN has wide reach, including district offices in key locations nationwide, positioning it as a critical hub for news dissemination.” — Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, Managing Editor, NAN

“Both organisations agreed to formalise discussions through a detailed proposal, with a follow-up meeting scheduled to define specific areas of implementation.” — NAN Report

What’s Next

Drafting of a formal proposal to define the specific partnership structure and implementation steps.

Scheduling of a follow-up meeting to finalize the areas of collaboration in staff training and media branding.

Launch of digital campaigns and LinkedIn initiatives to amplify the school’s educational offerings via the agency’s platforms.

Development of bespoke corporate training sessions tailored to the specific organizational needs of the agency and its partners.

Bottom Line

By merging executive education with a national media infrastructure, this partnership aims to create a robust pipeline for digital learning and professional excellence in Nigeria.