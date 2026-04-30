Nasarawa state government integrates nutrition services into polio vaccination campaign

Key Points

Nasarawa state is collaborating with UNICEF to include nutrition and basic health services in its upcoming polio outbreak response campaign.

The campaign is scheduled to run from May 2 to May 5, targeting at least 1.5 million children aged zero to 59 months.

Designated health camps will be established in four local government areas (LGAs)—Awe, Nasarawa, Keffi, and Toto—to treat acute malnutrition and minor illnesses.

UNICEF is providing Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for malnourished children identified during the vaccination exercise.

The previous campaign achieved 93 per cent coverage, but officials are pushing for higher participation to prevent the virus from spreading to at-risk children.

Main Story

The Nasarawa state government has announced a strategic shift in its immunization approach by integrating essential nutrition services into its latest polio vaccination drive.

Dr. Usman Saleh, Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHDA), explained that the decision follows the identification of widespread acute malnutrition during previous exercises.

The initiative, supported by UNICEF, aims to use the polio campaign as a vehicle to deliver broader healthcare interventions to vulnerable populations.

The integration will be piloted in 50 per cent of wards within specific high-burden local government areas, focusing primarily on rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Health specialists noted that polio remains a significant threat, spreading through contaminated water and poor sanitation. By establishing health camps alongside vaccination points, the state hopes to not only stop the viral circulation but also address the underlying health crises that exacerbate childhood illnesses.

The Issues

Previous exercises revealed significant numbers of malnourished children, necessitating a more comprehensive response beyond simple vaccination.

A single infected child can put 200 others at risk, making 100 per cent coverage essential in an environment where poor hygiene and open defecation persist.

The pilot program is limited to specific wards in Awe, Nasarawa, Keffi, and Toto, meaning children in other rural areas may still lack immediate access to integrated services.

Health officials expressed the need for accurate information to counter myths and misinformation that can lower vaccination uptake among caregivers.

What’s Being Said

“Our target is to reach at least 1.5 million eligible children, and achieving this requires disseminating accurate and timely information to all segments of society.” — Dr. Usman Saleh, Executive Secretary, NAPHDA

“Children identified as malnourished during vaccination would be referred to the camps and treated with Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) provided by UNICEF.” — Mrs. Salome Aya, Director of Nutrition, NAPHDA

“If one child is infected, about 200 others are at risk. That is why it is important that no child is missed during vaccination.” — Dr. Ahmed Tsofo, UNICEF Health Specialist

What’s Next

The polio campaign and health camp services will officially commence across Nasarawa state on May 2.

Health teams will monitor the effectiveness of the integrated pilot program in the four selected LGAs to determine if it can be expanded statewide.

Media stakeholders will intensify public enlightenment campaigns to encourage caregivers in rural wards to present their children for both vaccination and nutrition screening.

UNICEF and NAPHDA will continue distributing RUTF supplies to ensure the 50 per cent of targeted wards have sufficient therapeutic materials for the duration of the campaign.

Bottom Line

By combining polio immunization with malnutrition treatment, Nasarawa state and UNICEF are moving toward a more holistic public health model designed to protect children from both infectious diseases and the long-term effects of poor nutrition.