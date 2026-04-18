Naira ends week with slight loss at official market

Keypoints

The Naira closed the trading week with a marginal loss at the official market, ending Friday at N1,343.63 to the U.S. dollar.

closed the trading week with a marginal loss at the official market, ending Friday at to the U.S. dollar. Daily performance shows the local currency dropped by N1.33 (0.09%) from Thursday’s closing rate of N1,342.30 .

shows the local currency dropped by (0.09%) from Thursday’s closing rate of . Weekly trend analysis reveals that the Naira started the week at N1,356.18 on Monday, followed by a period of relative gain before the Friday dip.

analysis reveals that the Naira started the week at on Monday, followed by a period of relative gain before the Friday dip. Market stability had been maintained for nearly two weeks prior to this slight crash, supported by recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions.

had been maintained for nearly two weeks prior to this slight crash, supported by recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions. Mid-week rates remained steady, with the currency trading at N1,343.76 on Tuesday and N1,343.74 on Wednesday.

Main Story

The Nigerian Naira experienced a minor setback at the end of the week, breaking a two-week streak of gains. According to fresh data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the currency finished Friday at N1,343.63 per dollar.

While this represents only a 0.09% drop from the previous day, it marks the first significant dip after a week that began with much higher pressure. Monday’s opening rate of N1,356.18 initially caused concern, but the local currency clawed back value on Tuesday and Wednesday, holding steady near the N1,343 mark before losing steam as the market closed for the weekend.

Financial analysts suggest that while the Friday loss is small, it highlights the ongoing “fragile stability” of the foreign exchange market. The gap between the official rate and the parallel (black) market—where traders are quoting between N1,410 and N1,480—continues to keep importers and businesses on high alert.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the market-pressure gap; despite the CBN’s efforts to inject liquidity, the demand for dollars for imports remains high, putting constant strain on the local currency. Authorities must solve the problem of parallel market divergence, as the significantly higher rates in the informal market continue to drive up the cost of living for average Nigerians.

Furthermore, there is a global-commodity risk; as a major oil producer, Nigeria’s currency value is closely tied to crude prices, and any global shifts in energy markets could lead to further volatility. To maintain the “Renewed Hope” economic momentum, the government must ensure that the official window remains the most reliable and affordable source for foreign exchange.

What’s Next

The new trading week starting Monday, April 20, will be a critical test to see if the Naira can return to its appreciation trend.

starting Monday, April 20, will be a critical test to see if the Naira can return to its appreciation trend. Further liquidity injections by the CBN are expected to be monitored by investors to see if the government can narrow the N100+ gap with the parallel market.

by the CBN are expected to be monitored by investors to see if the government can narrow the N100+ gap with the parallel market. Inflation data for April is anticipated to show how these exchange rate fluctuations are impacting the price of food and transport.

for April is anticipated to show how these exchange rate fluctuations are impacting the price of food and transport. Quarterly reviews of the foreign exchange market rules may be announced to simplify how businesses access dollars for essential trade.

Bottom Line

A N1.33 loss might seem small on paper, but in the world of global finance, every kobo counts. The Naira is fighting to stay stable, and while it mostly won the battle this week, the Friday “slight loss” is a reminder that the road to a stronger currency is still full of curves.