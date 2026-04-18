LAUTECH confirms N1.4bn NELFUND disbursement progress amid clarifications on student loan scheme

Key points

LAUTECH confirms over N1.4bn in NELFUND student loans approved for disbursement in 2025.

More than 15,000 student applications verified, with 5,237 approved and awaiting payment.

NELFUND clarifies that disbursement follows due process, urges caution in public communication.

Main story

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has confirmed progress in the disbursement of over N1.4 billion under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme for its students in 2025, while addressing misconceptions surrounding the process.

In a statement, the university disclosed that approximately 19,000 students applied for the scheme, out of which more than 15,000 applications have been verified in line with established procedures.

The institution further clarified that within the current 2025/2026 academic session, a total of 5,237 students have been approved and are awaiting disbursement, while other verified applications are at various stages of processing.

LAUTECH explained that earlier updates on the process were misinterpreted in some quarters, creating the impression that NELFUND was either unwilling or unable to release funds. The university, however, emphasised that such claims were inaccurate.

The issues

The delay between loan approval and final disbursement has raised concerns among students, highlighting broader issues around communication gaps and expectations management within the student loan scheme. Misinterpretation of institutional updates has also contributed to anxiety among beneficiaries.

What’s being said

The Registrar of LAUTECH, Mr Balogun, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to its partnership with NELFUND, noting that the goal remains to ensure students receive timely financial support.

NELFUND, in a separate statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, clarified that the 5,237-student figure represents the first verified batch submitted by the university for the current disbursement cycle.

According to the agency, the batch—valued at N1.57 billion—has been processed and approved and is currently undergoing final administrative stages, including audit and financial checks, before payment is made.

NELFUND also stressed that loan approval does not equate to immediate disbursement, as applications must pass through structured verification and financial procedures.

WHAT’S NEXT

The approved batch is expected to complete final administrative processes before disbursement, while additional verified applications from LAUTECH will continue to move through the approval pipeline. Stakeholders are also expected to strengthen communication to avoid further misunderstandings.

Bottom line

While over N1.4 billion in student loans has been approved for LAUTECH students, the disbursement process remains ongoing. Clear communication and adherence to due process will be critical to sustaining confidence in the NELFUND scheme and ensuring timely support for beneficiaries.