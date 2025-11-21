Naira-for-Crude Probe: Lawmakers Issue 7-Day Deadline For Document Submission

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee overseeing the Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy has directed all involved parties to submit their previously requested documents no later than November 27.

Committee Chairman, Rep. Boniface Emerengwa (PDP–Rivers), announced the order during an abridged sitting on Thursday in Abuja after several stakeholders failed to provide documents or appear before the committee as instructed.

He stated that the investigative session slated for November 20, 2025, had to be postponed due to what he described as “gross negligence and a lack of seriousness” by stakeholders linked to the policy.

Emerengwa criticised the failure to comply, noting that despite sufficient advance notice, most stakeholders disregarded the vital oversight role of the legislature by failing to submit required materials within the given timeframe.

According to him, such conduct undermines the integrity of the committee’s work and reflects poorly on a matter of significant national importance.

He said, “This behaviour constitutes a direct disregard for the legislative process and an insult to the Nigerian citizens whom we are mandated to defend. The delay in submission has obstructed our ability to carry out due diligence and has slowed the pace of the investigation.”

The chairman explained that the new deadline is the final opportunity for stakeholders to show their commitment to transparency and cooperation.

The investigative hearing has now been rescheduled for December 2, 2025, at 12:00 noon in Conference Room 440, with Emerengwa stressing that the new date is final and cannot be changed.

He warned that non-compliance will attract strict punitive measures, including subpoenas, public disclosure of defaulters, recommendations for sanctions, and escalation to the House plenary for further action.

He reiterated that the committee was established to ensure accountability and proper oversight of a policy that holds major implications for Nigeria’s economic stability and development.

Stakeholders were urged to honour the new deadline and prepare for the rescheduled hearing.