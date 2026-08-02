BBNaija day 7: Temi Nkem apologises after saturday night drama

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 2, 2026, 3:00 PM

Key Points

Temi Nkem apologised to several housemates following Saturday night’s confrontation during the Truth or Dare game

Housemates participated in diary sessions ahead of Sunday’s live eviction, with many expressing anxiety over their chances of staying

Fresh tensions emerged as Abi and Flora engaged in another heated argument over unresolved house issues

Main Story

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Temi Nkem has begun making amends with fellow contestants after Saturday night’s heated altercation disrupted the house’s Truth or Dare game, as eviction nerves and fresh disagreements shaped activities on Day 7.

Temi Nkem spent much of the morning apologising to housemates over her conduct during the previous night’s events. She first approached Kamsy, Oyin and Gerard, all of whom accepted her apology. Kamsy encouraged her to also reconcile with Martins, insisting he had no ill intentions during the incident.

She later apologised to Sheba, who advised her to be more mindful of her choice of words during disagreements. Sheba also suggested that a general apology to the entire house might be more appropriate than speaking to each housemate individually.

Temi Nkem continued her reconciliation efforts with Mercedes, Goddessa and Nomy. Following emotional conversations, both Goddessa and Nomy accepted her apology, bringing an end to their disagreements.

Elsewhere in the house, Yusuf and Bells reflected on the previous night’s events, expressing surprise at Araga’s confrontation with Sultex given his usually reserved personality. Goddessa also shared her surprise over the growing bond between Yusuf and Bells during a conversation with Nomy.

Attention later shifted to the diary room as housemates prepared for Sunday’s live eviction show. Several contestants admitted feeling uncertain about their chances of remaining in the competition.

“I’m tired and stressed about the eviction. It’s been a rough week, but if I survive, I’ll communicate more and open up,” Bells told Big Brother during her diary session.

Barry described himself as calm despite the drama that followed Saturday night’s party, while Abi admitted she feared she had not done enough to leave a lasting impression. Keivo said he hoped to compete strongly for the Head of House position if he survived the eviction.

House tensions resurfaced in the afternoon when Abi and Flora exchanged heated words in the garden over lingering disagreements linked to earlier disputes about cleaning responsibilities. During her diary session, Flora told Big Brother that their conflict was far from over if she remained in the house, prompting Big Brother to remind her to stay within the house rules.

Diary sessions concluded with Bluethopia saying she hoped to be remembered for her vibrant personality and dancing, while Yusuf admitted he needed to contribute more to stand out in the competition.

What’s Being Said

“You need to be careful with your choice of words because some of what you said came across as disrespectful,” Sheba told Temi Nkem while accepting her apology.

“I’m tired and stressed about the eviction. It’s been a rough week, but if I survive, I’ll communicate more and open up,” Bells said during her diary session.

What’s Next

Housemates will face the Sunday Live Eviction Show later today as the first eviction of the season takes place.

Surviving contestants are expected to begin campaigning for the next Head of House challenge.

Relationships and unresolved conflicts within the house are likely to influence alliances ahead of the coming week.

The Bottom Line: Temi Nkem’s reconciliation efforts helped calm tensions following Saturday night’s drama, but with the first eviction looming and fresh conflicts emerging, emotions remain high as the competition enters a decisive stage.