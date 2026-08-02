Cristiano Ronaldo set for Madeira wedding as local reports reveal ceremony plans

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 2, 2026

Key Points

Local reports claim Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have booked a cathedral in Madeira for a Saturday wedding

The couple reportedly reserved the five-star Savoy Palace hotel in Funchal for their reception, with parts of the property set to close for the event

Neither Ronaldo nor Rodriguez has officially confirmed the reported wedding plans

Main Story

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly preparing to marry his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, in a high-profile ceremony on the Portuguese island of Madeira, according to local media reports cited by The Sun.

The reports claim the couple have booked the historic cathedral in Funchal, Madeira’s capital, for a Saturday wedding ceremony, with proceedings expected to begin at 3 p.m. They have also reportedly reserved the nearby five-star Savoy Palace hotel for the reception, prompting the hotel to notify guests that two floors and several bar areas will be unavailable on the Friday and Saturday of the planned celebration.

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodriguez, a 32-year-old Spanish-Argentinian model, have been together since 2016 and share a family together. Reports indicate the Portuguese football icon proposed to Rodriguez in August 2025.

Fresh speculation about an imminent wedding intensified after the couple were recently photographed boarding a yacht in Majorca while both wearing diamond rings.

Ronaldo has previously spoken publicly about his desire to marry Rodriguez. During an interview with Piers Morgan, he said he hoped to tie the knot after the FIFA World Cup and wanted to arrive at the ceremony with a champion’s trophy. However, Portugal’s campaign ended before the final, with Spain eventually lifting the title.

The reported plans would see Ronaldo return to his birthplace for one of the biggest moments of his personal life, with Madeira widely regarded as the location where his football journey began.

While local reports have outlined extensive preparations for the event, neither Ronaldo nor Rodriguez has publicly confirmed the wedding date or venue.

What’s Being Said

“Cristiano is the only man I have ever truly wanted to build my future with,” Rodriguez has previously said about their relationship.

Ronaldo has also described Rodriguez as the only woman he has dated whom he wanted to settle down with, reinforcing the long-standing commitment between the couple.

What’s Next

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are expected to clarify the reports if an official announcement is planned.

Attention will remain on Madeira in the coming days as local preparations reportedly continue for the event.

Fans and media are awaiting confirmation from the couple or their representatives regarding the wedding date and venue.

The Bottom Line: If the reports are confirmed, Ronaldo’s decision to marry in Madeira would mark a symbolic return to his roots, celebrating a personal milestone in the place where his journey to global football stardom began. Until then, the reported wedding plans remain unconfirmed by the couple.