WHO reports DRC’s largest-ever Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak

Key points

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has recorded its largest Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak.

More than 3,600 confirmed cases and 1,587 deaths have been reported across five provinces.

WHO warns that insecurity and cross-border movement are hampering containment efforts.

Main story

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has become the country’s largest Ebola outbreak on record, with infections and deaths continuing to rise.

According to WHO, the outbreak has spread across five provinces and now affects 49 health zones, with sustained transmission driving a sharp increase in confirmed cases.

As of July 30, the DRC had recorded 3,605 confirmed cases and 1,587 deaths, representing a case fatality ratio of 44 per cent.

The outbreak, which began in the Mongbwalu Health Zone of Ituri Province, has since expanded to North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uélé and Tshopo provinces, raising concerns over wider transmission.

WHO said epidemiological week 30 recorded the highest weekly figures since the outbreak began, with 567 new confirmed cases and 296 deaths.

The organisation attributed the worsening situation to insecurity, population displacement, high mobility and cross-border movements, factors it said were complicating response efforts and increasing the risk of further spread.

WHO said the Congolese government, working with the organisation and other partners, had intensified response activities but stressed that interventions must be scaled up urgently to contain the outbreak.

It added that neighbouring countries were strengthening surveillance and preparedness under a regional response framework, while Uganda had officially declared the end of its own Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak after 42 consecutive days without a locally transmitted case.

The issues

The expanding outbreak highlights the challenges of containing infectious diseases in conflict-affected regions, where insecurity and population movements can undermine surveillance, case management and contact tracing. Continued transmission in eastern DRC also increases the risk of cross-border spread, underscoring the need for coordinated regional preparedness.

What’s being said

“The Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has intensified, becoming the largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded in the country.” — World Health Organisation.

“Authorities recorded the highest weekly figures so far during epidemiological week 30, with 567 new cases and 296 deaths.” — World Health Organisation.

“National authorities, alongside the organisation and other partners, are implementing response measures but interventions require urgent scaling up to contain transmission.” — World Health Organisation.

What’s next

Health authorities are expected to expand surveillance, treatment and community response measures while neighbouring countries strengthen border surveillance to reduce the risk of regional transmission.

Bottom line

The rapid escalation of the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak has become a major public health emergency in the DRC, with WHO warning that stronger containment measures are urgently needed to prevent further spread within the country and across its borders.