Guinea Insurance exceeds NAICOM’s N15bn capital threshold

Key points

Guinea Insurance says it has surpassed NAICOM’s N15 billion minimum capital requirement for non-life insurers.

The company raised about N12.6 billion through a rights issue and private placement.

The strengthened capital base is expected to enhance underwriting capacity and financial resilience.

Main story

Guinea Insurance Plc says it has exceeded the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) N15 billion minimum capital requirement for non-life insurers following the completion of its recapitalisation programme.

The insurer said it raised about N12.6 billion through a hybrid capital raising exercise comprising a rights issue and a private placement, with both transactions receiving the required approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Managing Director, Ademola Abidogun, said the fresh capital, combined with the company’s existing paid-up share capital, had pushed Guinea Insurance above the regulatory threshold introduced under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025.

He noted, however, that the company’s final capital position remains subject to regulatory verification by the relevant authorities.

According to Abidogun, the stronger capital base will improve the insurer’s financial resilience, expand its underwriting capacity and position the company for long-term growth.

He added that the allotment results for the rights issue and private placement would be published on or before Aug. 6 in line with regulatory requirements.

NAICOM had set July 31 as the deadline for insurers to comply with the revised minimum capital requirements introduced under its phased recapitalisation programme.

The issues

NAICOM’s recapitalisation exercise is aimed at strengthening the financial capacity of insurance companies, improving claims-paying ability and enhancing confidence in Nigeria’s insurance industry. Insurers that successfully meet the new thresholds are expected to be better positioned to underwrite larger and more complex risks while supporting industry growth.

What’s being said

“The proceeds, together with our existing paid-up capital, have positioned the company above the N15 billion minimum capital requirement.” — Ademola Abidogun, Managing Director, Guinea Insurance Plc.

“It will strengthen our financial position, enhance underwriting capacity and create sustainable value for shareholders and other stakeholders.” — Ademola Abidogun, Managing Director, Guinea Insurance Plc.

“We will continue to keep shareholders, investors and stakeholders informed of further developments, including final regulatory verification outcomes.” — Ademola Abidogun, Managing Director, Guinea Insurance Plc.

What’s next

Guinea Insurance will await NAICOM’s final verification of its capital position before concluding the recapitalisation process. The company is also expected to publish the allotment results of its rights issue and private placement by Aug. 6.

Bottom line

By surpassing NAICOM’s revised capital requirement, Guinea Insurance has strengthened its regulatory standing and positioned itself to compete more effectively in Nigeria’s evolving insurance market.