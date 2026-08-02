‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ debuts in cinemas worldwide

Key points

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas globally.

The film follows Peter Parker as he adjusts to a world that no longer remembers his identity.

Early reviews have been positive, with a 91 per cent Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score.

Main story

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment in the current Spider-Man film franchise, in cinemas worldwide.

The film, which opened exclusively in theatres on Friday, is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and continues Peter Parker’s story following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the new film, Peter Parker attempts to rebuild his life in a world that no longer remembers his identity while dedicating himself to protecting New York City as Spider-Man.

His efforts are complicated by growing personal challenges and the emergence of a mysterious new villain that threatens both the city and the people closest to him.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker alongside returning cast members Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The cast also includes Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Michael Mando as Scorpion.

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the action-adventure film has a runtime of two hours and 25 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating for action, violence and some language.

The issues

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of Marvel’s most anticipated releases as the studio seeks to build on the commercial and critical success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Strong early reviews could help drive global box office performance, particularly as superhero films face increasing competition from other blockbuster franchises.

What’s being said

“Peter Parker struggles to navigate life in a world that does not remember his identity while dedicating himself fully to fighting crime as Spider-Man.” — Film synopsis.

“He confronts mounting personal challenges and a mysterious new villain that threatens New York City and those closest to him.” — Film synopsis.

“Reviews have been very positive with critics praising Holland’s performance, the film’s emotional depth and action sequences.” — Release information.

What’s next

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will continue its exclusive theatrical run before moving to streaming at a later date. An official streaming release date has not yet been announced.

Bottom line

With strong early reviews, returning fan-favourite characters and a fresh chapter in Peter Parker’s story, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is positioned to become one of the year’s biggest cinema releases.