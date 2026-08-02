AGN seeks law to strengthen actors’ rights, industry standards

Key points

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is seeking legislation to establish the guild as a statutory professional body.

The proposed law would provide standard contracts, intellectual property protection and minimum professional standards.

AGN also urged members to participate in its revalidation and health insurance programmes.

Main story

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has called for legislation that would institutionalise the guild as a statutory professional body and strengthen legal protections for actors across the country’s film industry.

National President of the guild, Abubakar Yakubu, made the appeal during the Abuja Stars and Veterans Interactive Session held at the AGN National Headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu said legislative backing would provide a legal framework for standard contracts, intellectual property protection, royalties and residual payments while protecting actors from exploitation.

He added that the proposed law would also empower the guild to introduce mandatory licensing for practitioners, curb quackery and enforce professional standards across Nollywood.

According to him, the reforms form part of the guild’s broader agenda to improve members’ welfare, strengthen professionalism and reposition AGN as a leading professional association.

Yakubu also urged members to support the ongoing revalidation exercise by obtaining the official AGN identity card, describing it as an important tool for strengthening the guild’s database, welfare planning and engagement with government and industry partners.

Speaking at the event, former AGN President Emeka Rollas said legislation would improve welfare and social protection for actors while supporting structured capacity-building programmes to enhance their global competitiveness.

FCT AGN Mayor, Salma Aminu, also encouraged actors to enrol in the guild’s health insurance scheme, noting that the demands of the profession often make it difficult for practitioners to prioritise their health.

The issues

Despite Nollywood’s status as one of the world’s largest film industries by output, many actors continue to face challenges relating to contracts, remuneration, intellectual property rights and welfare. A legal framework could formalise industry standards, strengthen professional regulation and improve protections for practitioners.

What’s being said

“One of the greatest assignments before us is to secure legislative backing through an act of parliament for our profession and our guild.” — Abubakar Yakubu, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“A legislative framework will empower our profession, protect practitioners from exploitation and establish enforceable professional standards.” — Abubakar Yakubu, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“The future we desire cannot be built on goodwill alone. It must be anchored on law.” — Abubakar Yakubu, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria.

What’s next

The guild is expected to continue engaging lawmakers and stakeholders to secure legislative backing while advancing its membership revalidation exercise and welfare initiatives.

Bottom line

AGN’s push for legislative recognition reflects growing efforts to professionalise Nollywood, strengthen actors’ rights and establish enforceable standards in one of Africa’s largest creative industries.