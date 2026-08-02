US reaffirms recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara

Key points

The United States has reaffirmed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

President Donald Trump described Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the only credible basis for resolving the territorial dispute.

Washington also pledged deeper cooperation with Morocco in security, energy, artificial intelligence and critical minerals.

Main story

The United States has reaffirmed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, reiterating support for Rabat’s autonomy proposal as the preferred framework for resolving one of Africa’s longest-running territorial disputes.

The position was conveyed by U.S. President Donald Trump in a message to King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Morocco’s Throne Day, according to a statement issued by the Royal Office.

Trump said Washington remained committed to its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory and maintained that the kingdom’s autonomy initiative offered the only credible path to a lasting political settlement.

Beyond the territorial issue, the U.S. president described Morocco as a strategic partner in promoting regional peace and security, particularly in the Sahel, and pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation.

He also announced plans to strengthen economic ties by encouraging investment and development in Morocco, including Western Sahara, with a focus on strategic sectors such as energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and defence.

The Royal Office said Trump’s message underscored the strength of the long-standing strategic partnership between both countries and reaffirmed Washington’s continued support for Morocco’s position on Western Sahara.

The issues

Western Sahara has remained disputed since Spain withdrew from the territory in 1975. Morocco controls most of the territory and considers it part of the kingdom, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks independence for the Sahrawi people. Although the United States recognises Morocco’s sovereignty, the United Nations continues to support a negotiated political solution acceptable to all parties.

What’s being said

“The United States is unequivocal: We recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and support Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution.” — Donald Trump, President of the United States.

“Any other path prolongs the status quo and is unacceptable. This dispute must end now, and the United States will continue to push toward that goal.” — Donald Trump, President of the United States.

“Morocco’s steadfast commitment to peace, combating extremism and safeguarding the security of Americans and Moroccans reflects a valuable partnership for the United States.” — Donald Trump, President of the United States.

What’s next

The U.S. is expected to continue advocating Morocco’s autonomy proposal while expanding bilateral cooperation in security and strategic economic sectors. Meanwhile, the United Nations is expected to sustain diplomatic efforts toward a negotiated settlement involving the parties to the dispute.

Bottom line

Washington’s renewed endorsement reinforces Morocco’s diplomatic position on Western Sahara while signalling deeper U.S.-Morocco cooperation on regional security and strategic economic priorities.