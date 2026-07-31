FCT CNG users seek partnership to tackle fuel shortages

Key points

FCT CNG Users’ Forum wants closer collaboration with the Presidential Initiative on CNG and EVs.

The forum blamed persistent CNG shortages on supply disruptions, inadequate infrastructure and logistics constraints.

It also called for stronger regulation, additional gas infrastructure and incentives to accelerate EV adoption.

Main story

The FCT CNG Users’ Forum has called for closer collaboration with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG and EVs) to address persistent compressed natural gas (CNG) shortages affecting motorists in the Federal Capital Territory.

The appeal was contained in a communiqué issued after the forum’s strategic action meeting, where members reviewed challenges facing CNG users and developed proposals for engagement with the leadership of the federal government’s clean mobility programme.

The forum attributed the recurring shortages to disruptions in gas supply, diversion of gas trucks to newly established stations in other states and delays caused by traffic congestion along the Lokoja-Kabba corridor.

It also noted that existing CNG stations in Abuja lack adequate storage capacity to meet rising demand, resulting in frequent supply disruptions and long queues.

To improve supply, the forum recommended the establishment of additional mother plants and standby storage cascades in Abuja, while urging authorities to fast-track gas pipeline projects to the capital and license more gas processing operators.

The group also raised concerns about the alleged importation of expired gas cylinders, poor station management, extortion by some attendants and queue-jumping at dispensing stations.

It proposed stronger monitoring and enforcement to improve safety, service delivery and compliance with operational standards.

The forum further called for government-backed incentives to encourage electric vehicle adoption, including subsidised vehicle purchases, flexible financing arrangements and affordable technical training for mechanics and technicians.

It reaffirmed its willingness to partner with government agencies by providing consumer feedback, supporting public awareness campaigns and contributing technical expertise to Nigeria’s energy transition.

The issues

Nigeria’s transition to CNG has accelerated following the removal of petrol subsidies, but infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with rising demand. Limited refuelling stations, storage constraints, supply bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies continue to affect users, highlighting the need for expanded investment, stronger regulation and improved logistics to support the country’s clean mobility agenda.

What’s being said

“The forum is an organised stakeholder group offering practical ideas and a genuine partnership to support the success of the Pi-CNG and EVs initiative.” — FCT CNG Users’ Forum.

“To address the challenge, the forum recommended the establishment of additional ‘mother plants’ and standby storage cascades in Abuja to guarantee uninterrupted CNG supply and support 24-hour operations.” — FCT CNG Users’ Forum.

“The forum offered to partner with relevant government agencies by providing end-user feedback, supporting public awareness campaigns on CNG and EV adoption and contributing technical expertise to the energy transition.” — FCT CNG Users’ Forum.

What’s next

The forum plans to engage the leadership of the Presidential Initiative on CNG and EVs with its recommendations as stakeholders seek practical measures to improve gas supply, strengthen regulation and expand clean transportation infrastructure in the FCT.

Bottom line

The concerns raised by CNG users underscore the growing gap between demand and supporting infrastructure, reinforcing the need for faster investment and stronger coordination if Nigeria’s clean mobility transition is to succeed.