Court Hands Nnamdi Kanu Life Sentence After Terrorism Conviction

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday issued a life imprisonment ruling on Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), after finding him guilty of terrorism-related charges.

Justice James Omotosho, who had earlier declared Kanu culpable on all seven counts filed by the Federal Government, stated in the judgment that prosecutors had successfully established their case beyond reasonable doubt.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Omotosho ruled that Kanu would serve life imprisonment on counts one, four, five, and six—penalties that would have ordinarily required a death sentence. The judge explained that the court opted for a life term because “life remains sacred in the eyes of God.”

Additionally, the judge imposed a 20-year sentence on Kanu for count three, while count seven carried a three-year imprisonment term.