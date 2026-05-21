Marwa seeks national action against pop culture promoting drug abuse

Key Points

NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), has called for collective action against pop culture that glorifies drug abuse.

The agency launched Clean Beat 91.5FM as part of its anti-drug advocacy and public education campaign.

Marwa warned that substance abuse poses serious threats to national security, public health and youth development.

Main story

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has urged Nigerians to unite against what he described as a growing pop culture trend that glamourises the abuse of illicit substances.

Marwa made the call on Thursday during the official inauguration of the NDLEA’s radio station, Clean Beat 91.5FM, in Abuja.

The NDLEA chairman said the station would serve as a strategic platform to strengthen the agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign and promote public awareness on the dangers of substance abuse, particularly among young people.

According to him, the increasing normalisation of drug abuse through entertainment and social trends poses a major threat to the future of Nigerian youths and society at large.

“We recognise that behind every statistic of drug abuse is a human being — a vulnerable teenager seeking escape, a broken family searching for answers, a brilliant mind derailed but capable of redirection,” Marwa said.

He explained that the station would promote positive messaging, recovery stories and accurate information aimed at discouraging drug abuse and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

“We will counter the toxic pop-culture that glamourises drug abuse by replacing it with a vibrant alternative culture, one that celebrates sobriety and showcases real stories of recovery,” he added.

Marwa warned that failure to address the growing influence of drug culture could have devastating consequences for national development.

“If we do not control the narrative today, the consequences tomorrow will be catastrophic,” he said.

The NDLEA boss noted that substance abuse fuels insecurity, weakens public health systems, reduces economic productivity and threatens the country’s future workforce.

He stressed that while NDLEA operatives continue to intercept illicit drugs, dismantle trafficking syndicates and prosecute offenders, prevention and education remain critical in winning the broader fight against drug abuse.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I have always maintained that while enforcement wins battles, education and prevention win wars,” he said.

The issues

Drug abuse has remained a growing public health and security concern in Nigeria, especially among youths increasingly exposed to online and entertainment content that normalises substance use.

Experts have warned that the glamorisation of drug use in music, movies and social media could worsen addiction rates and contribute to crime, mental health issues and social instability.

The challenge has also intensified pressure on government agencies to expand preventive education and community-based interventions.

What’s being said

Marwa described the launch of Clean Beat 91.5FM as more than a media initiative, saying it represents a “voice of hope” in the campaign for a drug-free society.

He called on stakeholders, community leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to support the agency’s advocacy efforts and help reshape public attitudes toward drug abuse.

According to him, the NDLEA remains committed to proactive strategies that combine law enforcement with awareness creation and behavioural change campaigns.

What’s next

The NDLEA is expected to expand its public sensitisation programmes through the newly launched radio station as part of broader efforts to strengthen the WADA campaign nationwide.

The agency may also intensify collaborations with schools, media organisations, religious institutions and youth groups to discourage substance abuse and promote rehabilitation initiatives.

Bottom line

Marwa’s call reflects growing concern over the cultural normalisation of drug abuse in Nigeria. By combining enforcement with education and media advocacy, the NDLEA hopes to reshape public narratives and prevent substance abuse from becoming further entrenched among young people.