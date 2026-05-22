Nigeria’s external reserves rebound To $49.49 Billion in may — Cardoso

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 21, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s gross external reserves rose to $49.49 billion as of May 15, 2026, from $48.35 billion recorded at the end of March

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the reserves are sufficient to cover more than nine months of imports

The rebound follows weeks of reserve pressure linked to foreign exchange demand and external obligations

Main Story

Nigeria’s gross external reserves climbed to $49.49 billion as of May 15, 2026, marking a recovery from the $48.35 billion recorded at the end of March, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market and strengthen investor confidence.

The Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed the latest reserve position on Wednesday after the conclusion of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

According to Cardoso, the reserve level remains strong enough to provide import cover for more than nine months of goods and services, well above the International Monetary Fund’s recommended benchmark of three to six months.

“Gross external reserve remained robust at $49.49 billion as of May 15, 2026, compared with $48.35 billion at the end of March 2026, sufficient to cover 9.04 months of imports for goods and services,” Cardoso said.

“This strong buffer continues to reinforce investor confidence in the Nigerian economy and support exchange rate stability.”

The latest rebound comes after sustained declines in recent weeks that saw reserves drop from $49.18 billion on April 1 to about $48.33 billion by May 7, according to CBN data.

The reserves had weakened steadily throughout April amid heightened foreign exchange demand pressures, falling from $49.133 billion on April 2 to $48.940 billion by April 7, before declining further to $48.675 billion on April 15. By April 30, reserves had dropped to $48.364 billion.

Despite the temporary decline, reserve levels remain significantly stronger than positions recorded during the same period last year, reflecting the impact of ongoing foreign exchange reforms introduced under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Analysts say the improved reserve position has been supported by increased FX inflows, tighter monetary conditions, improved oil-related earnings, and renewed investor participation in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

What’s Being Said

“In fact, what concerns me is not so much the decline in reserves, but the reaction to relatively small swings in the numbers, which in today’s market environment should not trigger anxiety,” Cardoso said during a briefing at the IMF Spring Meetings in April.

“Nigeria remains in a comfortable reserve position, and the buffers available are adequate to support macroeconomic stability and investor confidence,” the CBN governor added.

Financial analysts have also linked the recent rebound to reforms aimed at improving FX transparency, narrowing exchange rate distortions, and attracting foreign portfolio inflows into the Nigerian market.

What’s Next

Investors and market participants will closely monitor the CBN’s next reserve data releases for signs of sustained recovery in FX inflows

The Central Bank is expected to continue its monetary tightening and liquidity management measures to support naira stability

Analysts will also track global oil prices and foreign capital inflows, both of which remain critical to Nigeria’s reserve outlook

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s rebound in external reserves offers temporary relief for monetary authorities at a time of persistent pressure on the naira and rising demand for foreign exchange. While the recovery signals improving confidence in the CBN’s reform agenda, sustaining reserve growth will depend heavily on stronger dollar inflows, oil market stability, and continued investor confidence in Nigeria’s broader macroeconomic reforms.