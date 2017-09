World Number one Rafa Nadal trounced South African Kevin Anderson in three straight sets 6-3 6-3 6-4 to lift his 16th Grand Slam trophy, his third in New York.

Nadal broke Anderson in the first set to go up 4-3, after the two players had held serve three games apiece. Nadal reaped bountifully from Anderson’s erratic forehand, such that midway in the first set, he had logged 20 unforced errors.