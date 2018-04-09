Must-have Kitchen Appliances

Whether you belong to an upper class or middle-class family, there are certain kitchen utensils you must have in your home. This is because they are highly useful and helps complete your home. So, below Jumia, the online shop you can trust, shares the most essential home appliances you cannot live without.

Fridge

This is compulsory to preserve the freshness of your staple and perishable foods. Today, you do not need to break the bank to get one as fridges are now being made in the single door and double door.

Mixer Grinder

From mixing a cooking powder to making fruit juice, there is nothing that can be mixed with a mixer grinder.

Washing machine

This is another product that can make your household chores easier. If you have this in your home, you do not need to spend hours washing and of course, you will be able to focus on other things.

Electric Toaster

For a perfect morning breakfast, many result to taking toasted bread and tea. With the use of an electric toaster, you can make your family happy and healthy. This appliance is easy to handle and to shift to wherever you want.

Multipurpose Blender

Preparing healthy smoothies and soups is simple with a reliable and powerful multipurpose especially when it’s equipped with advanced features like dual direction blade technology that draws food into the blade for smoother, faster results.