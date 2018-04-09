FBN Holdings to Support Government on Security Services

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings has vowed to support the government in providing security services in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara state.

This is in reaction to the recent robbery that took place in Offa last Thursday where armed robbers killed 24 people, including policemen and residents, also attacking branches of the Eco Bank, Union Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank Guarantee Trust Bank, and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank.

The Managing Director of FBN holdings, Adesola Kazeem said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at the Ilorin International Airport on Monday.

Kazeem spoke through the Deputy Managing Director, Mr Francisco Shobo.

“We are very sad at the development but thankful to God that none of our staff or customers lost their lives to the armed robbery attack,” he said.

He further said that the bank is “planning to partner the various tiers of government to ensure that sophisticated security outfit is provided within our branches in Offa”.

According to him, First Bank will support the police in ensuring that sound security apparatus is installed within the premises of the bank.

Kazeem then promised the bank’s customers that it would resume operations as soon as possible in the community.

He urged Nigerians to be security-conscious and appealed to government at all levels to assist banks in curbing robbery attacks.