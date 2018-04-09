Ikeja Bus Terminal To Commence Operation with 800 Buses Next Month

According to the Lagos State government, the new Ikeja Bus Terminal would kick off next month deploying no fewer than 800 buses.

Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, revealed this during a visit to the facility and the Oshodi Transport Interchange construction site at the weekend.

Lawanson said the newly procured buses would enable the state to provide efficient and effective transportation to residents.

“The state government is coming with multimodal and integrated transportation system, which will take care of about four million people on a daily basis across the state. The idea is to cater for Lagos residents, especially the lower and middle classes, who cannot afford to fuel their cars everyday.

“We should be expecting about 800 buses that the Lagos State government has procured to begin operations towards the end of next month.

“Ikeja Terminal is a key transport infrastructure built to improve efficiency in system connections, reduce traffic congestion caused by ongoing street loading and dropping off of passengers, reduce environmental pollution and improve security and safety of the commuting public,” he stated.

He stated that the Ikeja Bus Terminal was a smaller component of the big picture of multimodal transport system planned by the government.

The Commissioner further hinted that the proposed Oshodi Transport Interchange, where three terminals would be integrated for buses to move people within and outside the state, was another government’s big project.

He said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was passionate about providing residents with a transportation system of international standards that is responsive to the needs of residents and visitors alike.