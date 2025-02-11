Minister of State For Industry Commences Two-Day Industrial Tour Of Lagos And Ogun

In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, will commence a two-day industrial tour of the South-West on Wednesday, February 12th and Thursday, February 13th, 2025.

Enoh explained that the industrial tour aims to strengthen collaboration between government and industry stakeholders and simultaneously address challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

The Honourable Minister noted that the tour will serve as a catalyst to promote industrial growth, foster innovation, and support the private sector, who are key drivers of economic development.

During the tour, the Minister will pay official visits to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, while inspecting select industries in their states.

According to his itinerary, some of the industries to be visited on the tour include Sunflag Nigeria Limited, GB Foods, Friesland Campina Nigeria Plc, Berger Paints, Mojec International Limited, Coleman Wire & Cable, Equipment and Protective Application International Limited (EPAIL), and Veenocks Tiles.

The industrial tour is part of the plan for the industrial revolution agenda of the current administration and is in line with the minister’s six key priorities, which are the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP), Special Agro-Processing Zones (SAPZ), Cotton, Textiles, and Garments (CTG) Industry, Petrochemical, Chemical & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, MSME Census, and Industrial Revolution Work Group (IRWG).