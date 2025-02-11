FG Sets February 17 Deadline for IPPIS Verification, Warns of Payroll Suspension

The Federal Government has issued a final deadline of February 17, 2025, for all civil servants to complete their identity validation on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

In a memo released by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), employees were warned that failure to comply with the directive could result in suspension from the payroll.

The memo, which referenced a Treasury Circular (Ref. No. TRY/A6&B6/2024-OAGF/CAD/026/Vol. V/910) dated June 27, 2024, noted that the deadline extension was granted to allow employees who missed earlier validation windows to update their information. The OAF-IPPIS Payroll Validation Portal will remain accessible until midnight on February 17, 2025.

“Employees who have not yet completed their validation are urged to visit the OAF website at www.oagf.gov.ng to access the portal and finalize the process,” the memo stated. “Failure to take advantage of this final opportunity may lead to consequences, including possible suspension from the payroll.”

The memo also directed Accounting Officers, Directors, Heads of Finance and Accounts, and Internal Audit Units across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure widespread dissemination of the circular and strict compliance.

This latest directive follows earlier revelations by Folasade Yemi-Esan, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, who disclosed in June 2024 that some civil servants who had relocated abroad were still receiving salaries from the government. The issue prompted President Bola Tinubu to take a firm stance, demanding that such individuals refund the fraudulently collected funds and calling for accountability among supervisors and department heads.

“The culprits must be made to refund the money they have fraudulently collected. Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch,” President Tinubu stated. He emphasized that the Nigerian civil service must operate with integrity, adding that violations of rules and regulations would no longer be tolerated without consequences.

The IPPIS verification exercise is part of the government’s broader efforts to streamline payroll management, eliminate ghost workers, and ensure transparency in the civil service. The February 17 deadline marks the final opportunity for employees to comply, with non-compliance potentially resulting in severe repercussions, including payroll suspension.

The Federal Government has urged all affected civil servants to act promptly to avoid disruptions to their salaries and to uphold the integrity of the public service system.