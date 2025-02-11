Emirates And Air Peace Sign Interline Agreement, Expanding Travel Choices To 13 Cities In Nigeria

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has signed an interline agreement with West Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, enhancing connectivity for passengers traveling to and from Nigeria. The partnership expands Emirates’ footprint to 13 new cities in Nigeria with frictionless single-ticket travel and simplified baggage throughput.

Travelers booked on flights from Dubai to Lagos can access more of Nigeria, with onward connections to Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri. The interline agreement will also benefit corporate travelers, connecting to additional cities in one of Africa’s major economic hubs, including its capital city Abuja, Kano, Uyo, Port Harcourt, and Warri, further supporting the strong bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the UAE.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Emirates is a steadfast partner of Nigeria’s tourism, trade, and aviation sectors. This partnership with Air Peace is the next step on this journey, bolstering our connectivity and introducing more travel options for corporate leisure and travelers visiting friends and family to and from Nigeria. We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership with Air Peace in the future to enhance the benefits for our mutual customers.”

Oluwatoyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, said, We are excited about this strategic interline partnership between Air Peace and Emirates, which is a significant step towards enhancing global connectivity for Nigerian travelers. It aligns with our mission to provide seamless, world-class travel experiences while expanding our route network and international reach. This collaboration not only expands Air Peace’s international reach but also offers Nigerians arriving from Dubai seamless access to key domestic destinations, including Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri. By improving ease of travel, we are boosting business, tourism, and trade opportunities, further strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the UAE. This partnership also reinforces Nigeria’s aviation sector by enhancing connectivity and efficiency and positioning our country as a critical hub for regional and global travel. At Air Peace, we remain committed to providing greater connectivity, convenience, and world-class service for our passengers.”

Emirates’ Dubai-Lagos route is operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, offering the best experience in the sky. Passengers can dine on regionally inspired multi-course menus and a wide selection of premium beverages while enjoying over 6,500 channels of global entertainment, including 23 Nigerian movies, in addition to series and other content on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system. As one of only two airlines operating First Class into Lagos, the partnership enables more travelers from Nigeria to experience Emirates’ unrivaled experience with luxurious touches, defined by comfort and privacy.

Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline, provides seamless connections domestically and internationally via a fleet of aircraft comprised of Airbus 320s, Boeing 737s, Boeing 777s, Dornier 328-300 Jets, Embraer 145s, and Embraer 195-E2s.

Emirates offers near-unrivaled global connectivity, which is further amplified by its extensive partnership network. In Africa, the airline’s footprint expands to over 223 regional points through 5 codeshare and 19 interline partners, providing better connection opportunities to both holiday destinations and emerging economic centers on the continent.

Customers can book their travel now on Emirates.com, Emirates Retail Stores, the Emirates app, and preferred travel agencies.