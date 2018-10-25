Minimum Wage: FG will not Restrain Activities of Organised Labour, says Ngige

The Federal Government says it will not restrain the activities of organised labour in the country but will continue to engage them in dialogue.

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, spoke in Abuja, when a delegation of the organisation of African Trade Union Unity, paid him a courtesy visit.

Ngige, via a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director of Press in the ministry, said government “does not believe in curbing the activities of the organised labour union.’’

According to him, Section 40 of the constitution allows for freedom of association.

“It is the same law that gave birth to the formation of political parties that also empowered the formation of labour unions, hence President Muhammadu Buhari will never tamper with the activities of the unions.

“The Federal Government is committed to working in synergy with the two active labour centres in Nigeria, who are also dynamic members of OATUU with many affiliate unions,’’ he said.