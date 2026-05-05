Lagos pays N1.13bn to 668 retirees, reinforces pension reform gains

Key points

Lagos disburses N1.13bn in retirement benefits to 668 pensioners

Payment covers accrued rights for pre-2007 retirees under CPS transition

LASPEC intensifies reforms to ensure efficiency and sustainability

Main story

The Lagos State Government has disbursed N1.13 billion in retirement benefits to 668 pensioners, reinforcing its commitment to sustaining gains under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Director-General of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr Babalola Obilana, disclosed this during the 114th Batch Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation Ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend.

Obilana said the payout, amounting to N1.126 billion, covers accrued pension rights for public servants who retired before the introduction of the CPS in 2007. He noted that the disbursement reflects the state’s continued prioritisation of retirees’ welfare despite prevailing economic challenges.

According to him, Lagos has maintained a leading position in pension administration, with its CPS framework widely regarded as one of the most efficient in the country.

He attributed the success to sustained collaboration between LASPEC, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), Annuity Service Providers (ASPs), and other key stakeholders, which has enabled seamless processing and timely payment of entitlements.

“The 114th Batch joins the growing number of retirees who have received their benefits, reinforcing our promise of financial security to public servants,” Obilana said.

The LASPEC boss further disclosed that the commission is strengthening its institutional capacity through targeted training programmes for directors, administrative officers, and pension desk officers across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The issues

Delays in pension payments and funding gaps have historically undermined trust in pension systems across Nigeria. Ensuring timely disbursement and sustainable funding remains critical, particularly amid economic pressures and rising retirement obligations.

What’s being said

LASPEC maintains that the consistent payment of retirement benefits demonstrates Lagos State’s commitment to safeguarding the financial security of its workforce. The commission also emphasised the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in achieving efficient pension administration.

What’s next

The state is expected to sustain periodic bond disbursements while strengthening institutional capacity to improve processing timelines. Continued reforms and stakeholder engagement will be key to maintaining efficiency in pension administration.

Bottom line

Lagos’ latest N1.13 billion pension payout underscores steady progress in pension reform, signalling improved reliability in retirement benefit administration and strengthening confidence among public sector workers.