France withdraws support for infantino’s FIFA presidency bid

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• France will not support Gianni Infantino’s bid for another term as FIFA president.

• The French Football Federation said the decision was taken unanimously.

• France joins Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Sweden and Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino.

• The 56-year-old Swiss is currently the only confirmed candidate for the March 2027 FIFA presidential election.

• The opposition follows backlash over Infantino’s now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the men’s and women’s World Cups.

Main Story

France has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino’s candidacy for another term as FIFA president, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Thursday, The decision places the FFF alongside several other European football federations that have publicly withdrawn their backing for Infantino ahead of the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 2027.

Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Sweden and Wales have also expressed opposition to supporting the Swiss administrator, FIFA confirmed last weekend that Infantino would stand for re-election, despite growing criticism surrounding his now-abandoned proposal to bring private investment into the men’s and women’s World Cups, At present, Infantino, 56, is the only confirmed candidate for the presidency.

The Issues

The decision by France adds to growing opposition to Infantino among some European football associations, The dispute has been linked in part to concerns over the direction of FIFA’s governance and the way major decisions affecting international football are being handled, The backlash intensified following Infantino’s proposal involving private investment in the World Cups, although the plan has since been abandoned.

What’s Being Said

FFF president Philippe Diallo said the federation no longer had confidence in the direction of FIFA under Infantino, “We believe that the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed, and that the way in which the governance of world football is envisaged no longer reflects us,” Diallo said.

He added that the decision to withdraw support was reached unanimously by members of the French Football Federation, “That is why, by a unanimous decision of its members, the French Football Federation has decided to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino’s candidacy for the FIFA presidency,” he said.

What’s Next

Attention will now turn to the March 2027 FIFA presidential election and whether additional football associations will withdraw their support for Infantino or back alternative candidates, With Infantino currently the only confirmed candidate, the level of opposition from European federations could become an important issue as the election campaign develops.

Bottom Line

France has joined a growing group of European football federations withdrawing support for Gianni Infantino’s bid for another term as FIFA president, citing concerns over trust and the direction of football governance.