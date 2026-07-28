Meta upgrades AI assistant with task planning, app integration features

Key points

Meta has upgraded its AI assistant with task planning and app integration capabilities.

The new features are powered by the company’s latest AI model, Muse Spark 1.1.

Meta AI can now organise schedules, manage calendars, create meal plans and develop training programmes.

The assistant can conduct online research by synthesising information from multiple sources.

Users can generate and edit slide presentations, reports and other documents within the AI assistant.

Main Story

Meta has unveiled a major upgrade to its artificial intelligence assistant, introducing new task planning, application integration, research and presentation capabilities designed to help users complete complex tasks more efficiently.

The American technology company announced the development in a statement on Monday, describing the update as a significant enhancement to the functionality of Meta AI.

According to the company, the new features are powered by its latest artificial intelligence model, Muse Spark 1.1, enabling the assistant to coordinate activities across connected applications and complete tasks from start to finish with minimal user input.

Meta said the upgraded assistant can organise schedules, manage calendars, prepare personalised training programmes, create meal plans and provide customised daily briefings without requiring repeated prompts.

The company also disclosed that Meta AI now supports in-depth online research by analysing and synthesising information from research papers, websites and content shared across Meta’s platforms.

Users can instruct the assistant to generate slide presentations based on its research findings and make real-time edits to reports, presentations and planning documents while they are being developed.

Meta said all AI-generated materials—including presentations, plans and mood boards—will be stored in a central location, making it easier for users to revisit, edit and share their work.

The company noted that the new capabilities will begin rolling out in selected markets through the Meta AI application before expanding to additional countries and becoming available on WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

Meta said the latest upgrade represents another step in its broader strategy to develop more personalised AI systems capable of understanding user preferences, automating routine tasks and providing context-aware assistance.

The Issues

Competition among technology companies continues to accelerate the development of more capable AI assistants.

Integrating AI across multiple applications raises important considerations around user privacy, data security and responsible AI deployment.

Advanced task automation could significantly improve personal productivity and workplace efficiency.

Wider availability of AI-powered research and content generation tools may transform how individuals and businesses create and manage information.

Successful adoption will depend on user trust, reliability and the responsible handling of personal data.

What’s Being Said

Meta said the upgraded AI assistant is powered by its latest Muse Spark 1.1 model, enabling it to plan tasks across connected applications, conduct research and complete assignments from start to finish.

The company added that the enhancements are part of its efforts to build more personalised artificial intelligence systems capable of understanding user preferences, managing everyday tasks and delivering context-aware assistance.

What’s Next

Meta will begin rolling out the new AI capabilities in selected markets through the Meta AI application before extending availability to additional countries and integrating the features into WhatsApp over the coming weeks. The company is expected to continue expanding the assistant’s functionality as competition in the AI sector intensifies.

Bottom Line

Meta’s latest AI upgrade marks a significant expansion of its assistant’s capabilities beyond conversational responses into task execution, research and productivity. As the features become more widely available, they are expected to strengthen Meta’s position in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence market.