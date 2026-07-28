FG plans fresh salary increase for military personnel, says defence minister

Key points

The Federal Government is preparing another salary increase for members of the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said President Bola Tinubu will announce the new pay adjustment soon.

The ministry and SMEDAN also launched an empowerment programme for military widows and spouses.

SMEDAN disbursed N25 million to 500 widows and wives of soldiers under its enterprise support initiative.

Main story

The Federal Government is set to further improve the welfare of military personnel with another salary increase expected to be announced soon by President Bola Tinubu, according to the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa.

Speaking at a training and financial empowerment workshop for widows and wives of service personnel in Abuja, Musa said the planned salary review forms part of the government’s broader commitment to rewarding members of the Armed Forces for their service and sacrifices.

He recalled that soldiers’ monthly salaries had previously been increased from N49,000 to N100,000 following efforts to improve troop welfare, adding that discussions were already at an advanced stage for another upward review.

Musa said the welfare of military personnel extends beyond salaries, stressing that supporting their families was critical to maintaining troop morale and operational effectiveness.

He noted that the entrepreneurship workshop, organised by the Ministry of Defence in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), was designed to strengthen the economic resilience of military families, particularly widows and spouses of personnel serving on the frontlines.

The minister praised the sacrifices of military spouses and widows, describing their support as vital to the effectiveness of personnel deployed across the country.

Director-General of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, said the agency had disbursed N25 million to 500 widows and wives of serving soldiers under its enterprise development programme.

He explained that the intervention forms part of the Federal Government’s N200 billion enterprise support initiative, which includes a N50 billion grant programme for nano businesses.

Odii said beneficiaries who successfully invest the funds in their businesses could qualify for additional financial support in the future.

The issues

Improving military welfare has become a key priority as Nigeria continues to confront multiple security challenges. Alongside better remuneration, the government is increasingly focusing on economic support for military families as part of broader efforts to improve morale and enhance the welfare of serving personnel.

What’s being said

“I am confident that very soon Mr President will announce another salary increase for our men.” — Christopher Musa, Minister of Defence.

Bottom line

The planned salary review, alongside financial support for military families, reflects the Federal Government’s strategy of strengthening troop welfare while improving the economic security of those who support the Armed Forces behind the scenes.