TCN foils attempted vandalism at Bauchi transmission substation

Key points

TCN says security personnel prevented an attempted vandalism at its 330/132kV transmission substation in Bauchi.

Suspected vandals fled after being confronted by security operatives.

Twelve transmission tower angle irons, tools and a pickup truck were recovered.

TCN urged communities to report suspicious activities around power infrastructure.

Main story

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has thwarted an attempted vandalism of critical electricity infrastructure at its 330/132kV transmission substation in Bauchi, preventing damage to facilities that support power transmission.

According to the company, security personnel on duty intercepted suspected vandals attempting to remove components from a transmission tower at the substation on Friday night.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene after spotting the security team.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of 12 transmission tower angle irons, a heavy-duty metal measuring scale and a white pickup truck believed to have been used for the operation.

TCN said the recovered items and vehicle had been handed over to the Railway Division Police Station in Bauchi to support ongoing investigations.

The company confirmed that no equipment was stolen and no injuries were recorded during the incident.

TCN commended the vigilance and prompt response of its security personnel, noting that their actions prevented the theft of critical transmission infrastructure and possible disruption to electricity supply.

It also appealed to residents of host communities to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities around power installations to security agencies or the nearest TCN office.

The issues

Vandalism of electricity infrastructure remains a major challenge to Nigeria’s power sector, often causing equipment damage, supply disruptions and costly repairs. TCN says collaboration between security agencies and host communities is essential to protecting critical transmission assets.

What’s being said

“The suspects fled the scene on sighting the security personnel.” — Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN.

Bottom line

The failed vandalism attempt highlights the importance of proactive security measures and community vigilance in safeguarding Nigeria’s electricity transmission infrastructure.