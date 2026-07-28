FG, FARA partner to drive agricultural innovation in Africa

Key points

The Federal Government and FARA are collaborating to strengthen agricultural research and innovation across Africa.

The partnership aims to build resilient and sustainable agrifood systems through science and technology.

Government says investments in research, mechanisation and digital technologies are central to improving food security.

Stakeholders called for stronger partnerships to tackle climate change, low productivity and food insecurity.

Main story

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening agricultural research and innovation through a partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) to accelerate the development of resilient agrifood systems across the continent.

Speaking at the opening of the 9th Africa Agriculture Science Week and the 10th FARA General Assembly in Abuja, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said science, innovation and strategic partnerships would play a critical role in transforming Africa’s agricultural sector.

Kyari said the conference provides a platform for researchers, policymakers and development partners to exchange knowledge and develop practical solutions that improve food production, enhance climate resilience and strengthen agricultural value chains.

He described agriculture as a key pillar of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that food security remains closely linked to economic growth, national security and social stability.

According to the minister, the government is expanding irrigation, promoting mechanisation, improving access to quality farm inputs and increasing investment in agricultural research and technology.

He added that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, satellite monitoring, biotechnology and digital platforms are creating new opportunities to improve productivity, expand market access and strengthen resilience against climate-related challenges.

Kyari said Africa’s long-term agricultural competitiveness would depend on sustained investment in scientific research, strong institutions and the ability to translate knowledge into practical solutions that improve livelihoods.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, also stressed the importance of collaboration in advancing agricultural science, describing innovation as essential to transforming agrifood systems.

Director-General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Simeon Ehui, said challenges including climate change, drought, biodiversity loss and food inflation could be addressed through stronger scientific collaboration and innovation.

Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Abubakar Daban, urged governments, research institutions and development partners to deepen collaboration to unlock Africa’s agricultural potential and improve food security.

The issues

Africa continues to face rising food insecurity, climate-related disruptions and low agricultural productivity. Stakeholders believe stronger investment in research, technology and partnerships is essential to developing resilient food systems capable of meeting the continent’s growing demand.

What’s being said

“The future of African agriculture… will be determined by the strength of our institutions, the quality of our science and our willingness to invest consistently in knowledge.” — Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Bottom line

The partnership between the Federal Government and FARA underscores a growing focus on science, innovation and collaboration as key drivers of agricultural transformation, food security and sustainable economic growth across Africa.