Senate says FRSC amendment will not ban public preaching

Key points

The Senate says the proposed amendment to the FRSC Act does not seek to prohibit public preaching or religious activities.

It clarified that preaching and hawking in commercial vehicles have been offences under existing laws since 2007.

The Senate said the amendment is focused on commuter and road safety.

Lawmakers encouraged stakeholders to submit concerns before the legislative process is concluded.

Main story

The Senate has dismissed claims that the proposed amendment to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) (Establishment) Act, 2007, is intended to ban public preaching, insisting that the bill is solely aimed at improving road safety.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, lawmakers said public commentary on the bill had misrepresented its provisions, particularly those relating to religious activities.

The Senate explained that preaching and hawking inside commercial vehicles have been prohibited under the existing FRSC Act since 2007 and are also provided for in the National Road Traffic Regulations of 2012.

It said the ongoing amendment merely renumbers the provision within the Act and does not introduce a new offence or extend the restriction to street preaching or other public religious activities.

According to the statement, the objective of the provision is to protect commuters and other road users by discouraging activities that could distract drivers or compromise safety inside commercial vehicles.

The Senate also clarified that the amendment did not originate from the Senate Leader but was first amended and transmitted by the House of Representatives for concurrence, in line with the constitutional legislative process.

It added that the amendment process is still underway and encouraged individuals and organisations with concerns to engage the appropriate legislative channels before the bill is finalised.

The issues

The clarification follows public concern that the proposed amendment could restrict religious freedom. The Senate maintains that the existing legal provisions apply only to preaching and hawking inside commercial vehicles and are intended to promote road safety rather than regulate religious activities in public spaces.

What’s being said

“The Bill… does not outlaw preaching on the streets. It is about the safety of commuters and other road users and is not intended to undermine any religious activity in the public space.” — Office of the Senate Leader.

Bottom line

The Senate says the proposed amendment does not create a new ban on public preaching but reinforces existing road safety provisions that have governed activities inside commercial vehicles for nearly two decades.