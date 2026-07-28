FG advocates science-driven agriculture to strengthen food security across Africa

Key points

The Federal Government has urged African nations to prioritise science, research and innovation in agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari says Africa should become a global hub for agricultural knowledge and technology.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to expanding irrigation, mechanisation, digital agriculture and agro-industrial development.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and satellite systems were identified as key drivers of agricultural transformation.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, called for greater investment in livestock production and climate-smart farming.

Nigeria aims to grow the livestock sector from $32 billion to $74 billion within three years.

Main Story

The Federal Government has called on African countries to increase investment in agricultural science, research and innovation, stressing that the continent must move beyond adopting foreign technologies and become a global leader in developing homegrown solutions for food security and sustainable agriculture.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, made the call on Monday during the opening ceremony of the 9th Africa Agriculture Science Week and the 10th General Assembly of the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA).

Kyari said Africa’s abundant natural resources alone were insufficient to guarantee prosperity, noting that sustainable economic growth would depend on transforming knowledge into innovation and innovation into productive enterprises.

He described the Africa Agriculture Science Week as the continent’s leading platform for knowledge exchange, policy engagement, scientific collaboration and partnerships aimed at transforming Africa’s agri-food systems.

According to the minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has placed agriculture at the centre of its Renewed Hope Agenda, recognising that food security is closely linked to national security, economic development and social stability.

He said the Federal Government is implementing measures to expand irrigation and year-round farming, strengthen agricultural mechanisation, improve access to quality seeds and fertilisers, expand agricultural financing, promote digital agriculture and support agro-industrial development.

Kyari also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening agricultural research through increased investment in national research institutes, universities, extension services and strategic partnerships.

He said science remains the foundation of successful agricultural transformation, helping governments formulate evidence-based policies, reduce production risks, attract investment and equip farmers with improved technologies.

Highlighting the growing role of innovation in agriculture, Kyari identified artificial intelligence, satellite technology, biotechnology, digital platforms and data science as emerging tools capable of transforming agricultural productivity across the continent.

He urged African countries to invest in research institutions, innovation hubs, digital infrastructure and scientific talent while strengthening collaboration among governments, researchers, development partners, private investors and farmers.

According to him, Africa’s agricultural future will depend more on the quality of its scientific institutions and knowledge systems than on the size of its natural resource base.

The minister further stressed that research should deliver practical solutions that improve productivity, create jobs, strengthen climate resilience and promote inclusive economic growth rather than remain confined to academic publications.

He also called for stronger continental cooperation to address common challenges such as climate change, land degradation, emerging pests and diseases, market volatility and food insecurity.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, described livestock production as a critical pillar of Africa’s agricultural transformation, nutritional security and rural economic development.

Maiha noted that despite Africa’s large livestock population, many countries on the continent continue to rely heavily on imported animal protein, describing the situation as unsustainable.

He said the Ministry of Livestock Development, established in July 2024, is implementing reforms through the National Livestock Master Plan and the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy to modernise the sector.

According to him, the government plans to transform livestock production through climate-smart farming systems, infrastructure development, value chain expansion, conflict resolution and increased private-sector investment.

Maiha disclosed that Nigeria aims to grow the livestock sector from its current estimated value of $32 billion to $74 billion within three years.

He also urged researchers and development partners to develop drought-resistant technologies, improved artificial insemination systems and stronger disease surveillance mechanisms to support sustainable livestock production.

The Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) reiterated its commitment to coordinating agricultural research and innovation across the continent through collaboration with governments, universities, research institutions, development partners and the private sector.

The Issues

Africa continues to face food insecurity despite its vast agricultural potential.

Limited investment in agricultural research and innovation constrains productivity and competitiveness.

Climate change, land degradation and emerging pests threaten agricultural production across the continent.

Strengthening research institutions and technology adoption is essential for sustainable food systems.

Expanding livestock production will require modern infrastructure, disease control, climate-smart practices and increased private-sector investment.

What’s Being Said

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari said Africa must invest in science, research and innovation to become a global leader in developing agricultural technologies suited to its own ecological conditions and development needs.

He said the Federal Government remains committed to expanding irrigation, mechanisation, agricultural finance, digital agriculture and research to strengthen food security and drive economic growth.

Minister of Livestock Development Idi Maiha described livestock as a key pillar of economic empowerment, nutrition and rural livelihoods, adding that Nigeria aims to grow the livestock sector from $32 billion to $74 billion within three years through reforms and increased investment.

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to deepen investments in agricultural research, innovation and technology while strengthening partnerships with African countries, research institutions, development partners and the private sector. Stakeholders are also expected to advance policies and collaborative initiatives aimed at improving food security, climate resilience, livestock development and sustainable agricultural transformation across the continent.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is placing science, innovation and technology at the centre of its agricultural strategy, signalling a shift towards research-driven food production and climate-smart farming. Achieving these ambitions will depend on sustained investment, stronger institutions and effective collaboration across Africa’s agricultural ecosystem.