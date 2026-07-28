NDDC begins 200 solar street lights at Auchi Polytechnic

Key points

NDDC has begun installing 200 solar-powered street lights at Auchi Polytechnic to improve campus security.

The project forms part of a broader 245-unit solar lighting intervention, with 45 lights allocated to Igbei community.

The commission says the project will improve nighttime visibility and create a safer learning environment.

The polytechnic has urged the contractor to deliver the project according to approved specifications and schedule.

Main story

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced the installation of 200 solar-powered street lights at Auchi Polytechnic as part of efforts to improve security and infrastructure within the institution.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the polytechnic’s management, the Director of Community and Rural Development at NDDC, Mathias Ikpefua, said the project is designed to enhance nighttime visibility, strengthen security and create a more conducive environment for teaching, learning and other campus activities.

Ikpefua said the initiative is part of a wider NDDC intervention involving the installation of 245 solar-powered street lights. Of the total, 200 units will be deployed across Auchi Polytechnic, while the remaining 45 will be installed in the neighbouring Igbei community.

He also encouraged the institution’s management to maintain close collaboration with the commission to attract additional infrastructure and development projects.

Representing the contractor, Tosamila Global Resources Ltd., Jonathan Ibrahim said installation work would begin immediately to ensure the project is completed on schedule for the benefit of students, staff and surrounding communities.

Responding on behalf of the institution, Deputy Rector (Administration), Dr. Edith Oyati, welcomed the intervention, describing it as a valuable contribution to the polytechnic’s development. She urged the contractor to execute the project in line with approved specifications and within the agreed timeline.

The issues

Reliable lighting has become an important component of campus security, particularly in tertiary institutions where students and staff often move around after dark. Solar-powered street lighting also offers a sustainable alternative to grid-powered systems in areas facing unreliable electricity supply.

What’s being said

“This project is designed to improve security, enhance visibility across the campus, and provide a more conducive environment for learning and work.” — Mathias Ikpefua, Director, Community and Rural Development, NDDC.

What’s next

Installation work is expected to proceed immediately, with the project delivering 200 solar-powered street lights to Auchi Polytechnic and 45 additional units to the Igbei community upon completion.

Bottom line

The NDDC’s solar lighting project is expected to improve safety, expand access to reliable outdoor lighting and strengthen infrastructure at Auchi Polytechnic while extending similar benefits to the neighbouring community.