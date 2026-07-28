Colombia to open embassy in Nigeria, deepen bilateral ties

Key points

Colombia’s President-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella, plans to establish an embassy in Nigeria.

The mission is expected to strengthen trade, investment and diplomatic cooperation between both countries.

Nigeria has been identified as a strategic partner in Colombia’s renewed engagement with Africa.

The new administration will also review Colombia’s global diplomatic network to improve efficiency.

Main story

Colombia’s President-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella, has announced plans to establish a resident embassy in Nigeria as part of a broader strategy to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations with Africa.

Ahead of his inauguration on Aug. 7, de la Espriella said Nigeria would play a central role in Colombia’s renewed engagement with the continent, citing the country’s economic significance and growing strategic importance.

He said opening an embassy would provide Colombia with a permanent diplomatic presence in Nigeria, creating opportunities to expand trade, investment, cultural exchanges and broader bilateral cooperation.

The president-elect noted that Colombia currently maintains diplomatic relations with Nigeria through its Honorary High Consul, Maricel Romero, whom he credited with advancing commercial and cultural ties between the two countries.

According to him, the planned embassy represents a step toward strengthening those relationships through direct diplomatic engagement.

De la Espriella said the initiative forms part of a wider review of Colombia’s diplomatic missions aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring foreign representations align with national interests.

He explained that while some overseas missions could be merged or managed through concurrent accreditation, establishing an embassy in Nigeria remains a priority for the incoming administration.

The president-elect also announced plans to carry out a technical audit of Colombia’s diplomatic missions within his first 100 days in office to assess their effectiveness and contribution to the country’s foreign policy objectives.

The issues

The planned embassy signals Colombia’s intention to deepen its engagement with Africa at a time when many countries are expanding diplomatic and economic partnerships across the continent. For Nigeria, the move could create new opportunities for trade, investment and cultural cooperation with Latin America.

What’s being said

“Opening an embassy in Nigeria remains a priority.” — Abelardo de la Espriella, Colombia’s President-elect.

Bottom line

Colombia’s decision to establish an embassy in Nigeria reflects a strategic shift toward stronger engagement with Africa and could pave the way for closer economic and diplomatic cooperation between both countries.