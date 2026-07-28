Nigeria’s petrol consumption drops 15.7% in Q2 as rising fuel prices curb demand

Key points

Nigeria’s petrol consumption fell 15.7% from 5.07 billion litres in Q1 to 4.27 billion litres in Q2 2026.

Daily petrol consumption declined from 60.2 million litres in January to 47.4 million litres in June.

Pump prices reportedly increased from about ₦800 to as high as ₦1,400 per litre during the period.

Petrol imports surged by more than 213%, rising from 266.9 million litres in Q1 to 836.9 million litres in Q2.

Diesel and cooking gas consumption also declined as energy costs increased.

NMDPRA data showed petrol stock sufficiency remained between 16 and 33 days throughout the quarter.

Main Story

Nigeria’s petrol consumption declined significantly in the second quarter of 2026 as rising pump prices triggered by disruptions in the global oil market prompted households, transport operators and businesses to reduce fuel usage.

An analysis of data released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that total petrol consumption dropped from 5.07 billion litres in the first quarter to 4.27 billion litres in the second quarter, representing a decline of 15.7 per cent, or approximately 797.6 million litres.

The data indicated that average daily petrol consumption stood at 60.2 million litres in January before falling to 56.9 million litres in February and 47.3 million litres in March.

The downward trend continued into the second quarter, with average daily truck-out volumes recorded at 51.1 million litres in April, 46.3 million litres in May and 47.4 million litres in June.

The decline coincided with heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, which disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, leading to a sharp increase in international crude oil prices.

As global crude prices climbed above $100 per barrel, the landed cost of refined petroleum products in Nigeria also increased, pushing retail petrol prices in several cities from around ₦800 per litre before the conflict to as much as ₦1,400 per litre.

The higher fuel prices prompted consumers to reduce non-essential travel, while commercial transport operators and businesses scaled back fuel consumption to manage operating costs.

Despite weaker domestic demand, petrol imports rose sharply during the period.

According to the NMDPRA data, total petrol imports increased from an estimated 266.9 million litres in the first quarter to 836.9 million litres in the second quarter, representing a 213 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase.

Import volumes were particularly high in June, when daily import receipts reached 18.1 million litres, as marketers sought to maintain adequate national fuel supply and complement domestic refining output.

The regulator’s data also showed that the impact of rising energy costs extended beyond petrol.

Diesel consumption declined from 1.67 billion litres in the first quarter to 1.47 billion litres in the second quarter, while average daily diesel consumption dropped from 20.3 million litres in February to 16 million litres in both May and June.

Cooking gas consumption also weakened, falling from a daily peak of 5.2 kilotonnes in February to 4.1 kilotonnes in June as prices reportedly rose to about ₦2,000 per kilogramme.

Kerosene consumption experienced modest fluctuations before settling at approximately 2.9 million litres per day by the end of the second quarter.

The report noted that rising fuel costs have altered consumer behaviour nationwide, with many motorists increasingly adopting carpooling arrangements and limiting unnecessary journeys.

Small businesses that rely heavily on petrol-powered generators have also adjusted operating hours or transferred higher operating costs to consumers.

Despite the market pressures, the NMDPRA said national petrol stock sufficiency remained within operational benchmarks throughout the period, averaging between 16 and 33 days.

The Issues

Rising global oil prices continue to expose Nigeria’s vulnerability to external energy market shocks.

Higher petrol prices are reducing household purchasing power and increasing business operating costs.

Increased petrol imports despite domestic refining capacity raise concerns about energy security and supply sustainability.

Declining consumption of diesel and cooking gas reflects broader economic pressures on consumers and businesses.

Sustaining adequate fuel supply while managing affordability remains a key challenge for the downstream petroleum sector.

What’s Being Said

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that petrol consumption fell by 15.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 as higher fuel prices dampened demand.

The regulator’s figures also indicated that petrol imports rose sharply during the period to maintain supply, while consumption of diesel and cooking gas also declined amid rising energy costs.

What’s Next

Industry stakeholders will continue to monitor developments in the global oil market, particularly geopolitical tensions affecting crude oil prices and shipping routes. Analysts also expect attention to remain on domestic refining capacity, fuel pricing and import levels as authorities seek to balance supply security with affordability.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market experienced a notable shift in the second quarter of 2026, with rising fuel prices significantly reducing petrol consumption while imports increased to maintain supply. The trend underscores the impact of global market disruptions on domestic energy demand and consumer spending.